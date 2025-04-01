Hyland Expands Its Content Innovation Cloud With Powerful AI Enhancements Across The Platform, Helping Enterprises Harness The Power Of Their Unstructured Data
Hyland Knowledge Discovery
Knowledge Discovery, a leading feature of the Hyland Content Intelligence product line, empowers organizations with actionable business insights through a simple natural language query.
-
Leverage natural language queries, AI agents and retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) to streamline complex searches and generate relevant, accurate information directly from your enterprise content
Refine search results with Agent Focus by specifying metadata fields and applying dynamic filters, which ensures precise and tailored outputs for your needs
Verify AI-generated content by accessing source documents or additional information repositories, providing transparency and reliability
Hyland Automate
Automate delivers new, AI-enhanced capabilities that democratize automation building, expand integration options and accelerate time to value.
-
A new AI-powered chat interface that transforms natural language prompts into Automate process workflows
A new connector for OpenAI that enables features and settings from an existing OpenAI/Azure OpenAI account
A new integration with Microsoft email, which simplifies the automation of email-based tasks
Hyland Content Management Updates
The latest product updates from Hyland include significant enhancements to its OnBase and Alfresco enterprise content solutions, delivering continued innovation across its customer base. OnBase Foundation 25.1 delivers AI-driven insights via advanced tools, new scalable app-building features to tailor solutions and enhanced workflows to improve operational flexibility. These enhancements empower users and solution builders to unlock value business insights, streamline workflows and automate processes with ease.
Alfresco 25.1 empowers customers so they can manage removal of content from legal hold, leverage Alfresco's extended event parsing library, and archive or delete completed processes automatically, improving performance and scalability.
Additional product updates include expanded capabilities and configurable security controls for Hyland for Workday , an approved Built on Workday application that provides Workday HCM and Finance customers the ability to capture, index, search, view, manage and retain content that is or needs to be associated to Workday records - directly from Workday screens.
For more information on the Q1 Hyland product updates, please visit Hyland .
About Hyland
Hyland empowers organizations with unified content, process and application intelligence solutions, unlocking profound insights that fuel innovations. Trusted by thousands of organizations worldwide, including more than half of the Fortune 100, Hyland's solutions fundamentally redefine how teams operate and engage with those they serve. For more information on Hyland, our products and solutions, please visit Hyland .
Media Contact:
[email protected]
SOURCE Hyland
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment