United States Home Care (Air Care, Bleach, Dishwashing, Insecticides, Laundry Care, Polishes, Surface Care, Toilet Care) Market Report 2025-2029: Modest Growth Amid Consumer Shifts And Sustainability Trends

LAUNDRY CARE IN THE US

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2024 DEVELOPMENTS



The evolving landscape of laundry care: Dominance, disruption, and demand

The self-care evolution: Fragrance brands expand into laundry care The growth of plastic-free laundry solutions

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES



44% of US households own dogs: What this means for laundry care trends

Tide adapts to economic uncertainty with affordable liquid laundry detergent How Dealworthy and Everspring showcase the dual power of private label

CATEGORY INDICATORS

Table 11 Household Possession of Washing Machines 2019-2024

CATEGORY DATA



Table 12 Sales of Laundry Care by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 13 Sales of Laundry Care by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

Table 14 Sales of Laundry Aids by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 15 Sales of Laundry Aids by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

Table 16 Sales of Laundry Detergents by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 17 Sales of Laundry Detergents by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

Table 18 Sales of In-Wash Spot and Stain Removers by Type: % Value Breakdown 2019-2024

Table 19 NBO Company Shares of Laundry Care: % Value 2020-2024

Table 20 LBN Brand Shares of Laundry Care: % Value 2021-2024

Table 21 NBO Company Shares of Laundry Aids: % Value 2020-2024

Table 22 LBN Brand Shares of Laundry Aids: % Value 2021-2024

Table 23 NBO Company Shares of Laundry Detergents: % Value 2020-2024

Table 24 LBN Brand Shares of Laundry Detergents: % Value 2021-2024

Table 25 Forecast Sales of Laundry Care by Category: Value 2024-2029 Table 26 Forecast Sales of Laundry Care by Category: % Value Growth 2024-2029

DISHWASHING IN THE US

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2024 DEVELOPMENTS



Automatic dishwashing tablets dominates automatic dishwashing amidst shifting consumer preferences Convenience and innovation fuel boom of sales of dishwashing products via retail e-commerce

Dawn and Cascade still reign supreme in dishwashing in the US

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES



Looking ahead, the success of sustainable brands in dishwashing will depend on efficacy

The protein boom: Changing diets are reshaping dishwashing habits Opportunities for private label set to continue as economic uncertainty and high prices expected to bleed into 2025

CATEGORY INDICATORS

Table 27 Household Possession of Dishwashers 2019-2024

CATEGORY DATA



Table 28 Sales of Dishwashing by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 29 Sales of Dishwashing by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

Table 30 NBO Company Shares of Dishwashing: % Value 2020-2024

Table 31 LBN Brand Shares of Dishwashing: % Value 2021-2024

Table 32 Forecast Sales of Dishwashing by Category: Value 2024-2029 Table 33 Forecast Sales of Dishwashing by Category: % Value Growth 2024-2029

SURFACE CARE IN THE US

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2024 DEVELOPMENTS



The rise of multi-purpose cleaners, and the growing push for sustainable wipes

Established health and wellness trends bleed across surface care US consumers return to the basics of cleaning, hampering growth for specialised products

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES



Surface care channel strategies evolve as brands stake out new avenues for growth

Floor cleaners forecast to decline as cleaning trends move towards automation Leading companies divest to protect core brands

CATEGORY DATA



Table 34 Sales of Surface Care by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 35 Sales of Surface Care by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

Table 36 Sales of Home Care Wipes and Floor Cleaning Systems by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 37 Sales of Home Care Wipes and Floor Cleaning Systems by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

Table 38 NBO Company Shares of Surface Care: % Value 2020-2024

Table 39 LBN Brand Shares of Surface Care: % Value 2021-2024

Table 40 NBO Company Shares of Home Care Wipes and Floor Cleaning Systems: % Value 2020-2024

Table 41 LBN Brand Shares of Home Care Wipes and Floor Cleaning Systems: % Value 2021-2024

Table 42 Forecast Sales of Surface Care by Category: Value 2024-2029 Table 43 Forecast Sales of Surface Care by Category: % Value Growth 2024-2029

BLEACH IN THE US

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2024 DEVELOPMENTS



Decline in volume and value sales of bleach as more consumers switch to multi-purpose cleaners

Consumers are leaving bleach behind for a holistic clean Clorox's 2023 cyber-attack leads to subsequent difficulties in the availability of its products

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES



Continued decline as consumers switch to less harsh products

Leading brands to divest from low-growth opportunities Opportunities for bleach could lay in its simplicity and price point

CATEGORY DATA



Table 44 Sales of Bleach: Value 2019-2024

Table 45 Sales of Bleach: % Value Growth 2019-2024

Table 46 NBO Company Shares of Bleach: % Value 2020-2024

Table 47 LBN Brand Shares of Bleach: % Value 2021-2024

Table 48 Forecast Sales of Bleach: Value 2024-2029 Table 49 Forecast Sales of Bleach: % Value Growth 2024-2029

TOILET CARE IN THE US

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2024 DEVELOPMENTS



Continued shift towards surface care products to replace toilet care products

Private label increases its share in toilet care after another year of sustained growth Consumers increasingly avoid harsh chemicals in cleaning products

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES



Sustainable innovation likely to stand out in toilet care

#CleanTok guides consumer purchases Opportunity for disruption in toilet care as growth stagnates

CATEGORY DATA



Table 50 Sales of Toilet Care by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 51 Sales of Toilet Care by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

Table 52 NBO Company Shares of Toilet Care: % Value 2020-2024

Table 53 LBN Brand Shares of Toilet Care: % Value 2021-2024

Table 54 Forecast Sales of Toilet Care by Category: Value 2024-2029 Table 55 Forecast Sales of Toilet Care by Category: % Value Growth 2024-2029

POLISHES IN THE US

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2024 DEVELOPMENTS



Polishes are losing their place in modern homes

From mainstream to niche: The rapid decline of shoe polish Kiwi Brands maintains its share decline

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES



Ongoing decline for polishes as consumer habits change

Retail e-commerce takes the lead as sales of traditional polishes decline Sustainability will be an important trend in shoe polish, led by premium eco-friendly brands

CATEGORY DATA



Table 56 Sales of Polishes by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 57 Sales of Polishes by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

Table 58 NBO Company Shares of Polishes: % Value 2020-2024

Table 59 LBN Brand Shares of Polishes: % Value 2021-2024

Table 60 Forecast Sales of Polishes by Category: Value 2024-2029 Table 61 Forecast Sales of Polishes by Category: % Value Growth 2024-2029

AIR CARE IN THE US

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2024 DEVELOPMENTS



Air care declines in 2024, amidst economic pressures and shifting consumer priorities

Bath & Body Works dominates air care, despite sales pressures From odour control to luxury scents: Cannabis sparks innovation in air care

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES



Candle air fresheners poised for a comeback as they remain a cornerstone of the category

Retail e-commerce will continue to grow, despite consumers returning to pre-pandemic routines Fragrance-inspired air care set to grow in the forecast period

CATEGORY DATA



Table 62 Sales of Air Care by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 63 Sales of Air Care by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

Table 64 Sales of Air Care by Fragrance: Value Ranking 2022-2024

Table 65 NBO Company Shares of Air Care: % Value 2020-2024

Table 66 LBN Brand Shares of Air Care: % Value 2021-2024

Table 67 Forecast Sales of Air Care by Category: Value 2024-2029 Table 68 Forecast Sales of Air Care by Category: % Value Growth 2024-2029

HOME INSECTICIDES IN THE US

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2024 DEVELOPMENTS



Leading brands are shaping home insecticides in the US

Raid Essentials: SC Johnson's answer to consumer demand for safer home insecticides Convenience and choice drive retail e-commerce growth in home insecticides

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES



Slow and stable growth for home insecticides die to persistent pest challenges

Pet-friendly innovations and sustainability to drive success in the forecast period Smart tech integration in pest control may offer opportunities for players in home insecticides

CATEGORY DATA



Table 69 Sales of Home Insecticides by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 70 Sales of Home Insecticides by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

Table 71 Sales of Spray/Aerosol Insecticides by Type: % Value 2019-2024

Table 72 NBO Company Shares of Home Insecticides: % Value 2020-2024

Table 73 LBN Brand Shares of Home Insecticides: % Value 2021-2024

Table 74 Forecast Sales of Home Insecticides by Category: Value 2024-2029 Table 75 Forecast Sales of Home Insecticides by Category: % Value Growth 2024-2029

