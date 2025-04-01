U.S. Eggs Market Report 2025 With Five-Year Development Forecasts - Supply Chain Stability, Pricing Tensions, Future Consumption Trends
Although increasing notably, price growth in eggs in the US in 2024 was more stable than in recent years, such as 2022, when supply chain disruptions and elevated input costs drove exceptionally strong price increases. One notable contributory factor to price growth moderation was the stabilisation of flock sizes as threats of avian influenza eased. Although avian influenza remained an ongoing threat to egg laying hens, US suppliers doubled down on mitigating strategies.
This report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data in volume terms 2020-2024, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, consumption patterns and distribution data. Forecasts to 2029 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Key Topics Covered
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Price growth moderates as demand stabilises Distrust across the industry as tensions over pricing mount
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Evolving lifestyles set to impact sales of eggs Shifts in key consumption occasions to trigger increased need to diversify uses of fresh eggs Summary 1 Major Processors of Eggs 2024
CATEGORY DATA
- Table 1 Total Sales of Eggs: Total Volume 2019-2024 Table 2 Total Sales of Eggs: % Total Volume Growth 2019-2024 Table 3 Retail Sales of Eggs: Volume 2019-2024 Table 4 Retail Sales of Eggs: % Volume Growth 2019-2024 Table 5 Retail Sales of Eggs: Value 2019-2024 Table 6 Retail Sales of Eggs: % Value Growth 2019-2024 Table 7 Retail Sales of Eggs by Packaged vs Unpackaged: % Volume 2019-2024 Table 8 Forecast Total Sales of Eggs: Total Volume 2024-2029 Table 9 Forecast Total Sales of Eggs: % Total Volume Growth 2024-2029 Table 10 Forecast Retail Sales of Eggs: Volume 2024-2029 Table 11 Forecast Retail Sales of Eggs: % Volume Growth 2024-2029 Table 12 Forecast Retail Sales of Eggs: Value 2024-2029 Table 13 Forecast Retail Sales of Eggs: % Value Growth 2024-2029
FRESH FOOD IN THE US
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- Fresh food in 2024: The big picture 2024 key trends Retailing developments What next for fresh food?
MARKET DATA
- Table 14 Total Sales of Fresh Food by Category: Total Volume 2019-2024 Table 15 Total Sales of Fresh Food by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2019-2024 Table 16 Retail Sales of Fresh Food by Category: Volume 2019-2024 Table 17 Retail Sales of Fresh Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024 Table 18 Retail Sales of Fresh Food by Category: Value 2019-2024 Table 19 Retail Sales of Fresh Food by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024 Table 20 Retail Sales of Fresh Food by Packaged vs Unpackaged: % Volume 2019-2024 Table 21 Retail Distribution of Fresh Food by Format: % Volume 2019-2024 Table 22 Forecast Total Sales of Fresh Food by Category: Total Volume 2024-2029 Table 23 Forecast Total Sales of Fresh Food by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2024-2029 Table 24 Forecast Retail Sales of Fresh Food by Category: Volume 2024-2029 Table 25 Forecast Retail Sales of Fresh Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2024-2029 Table 26 Forecast Retail Sales of Fresh Food by Category: Value 2024-2029 Table 27 Forecast Retail Sales of Fresh Food by Category: % Value Growth 2024-2029
