Mike Tyson And Carma Holdco Join Forces With Ohio Green Systems To Launch TYSON 2.0 Products In The Ohio Cannabis Market

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LAS VEGAS, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carma HoldCo Inc , a leading global house of brands known for harnessing the power of cultural icons to transform industries, announced the launch of TYSON 2.0 products, created by legendary boxer and entrepreneur Mike Tyson , for medical and adult-use consumers across Ohio. In partnership with Ohio Green Systems , a licensed dual-use processor, TYSON 2.0 offers a suite of cannabis products designed to enhance wellness and deliver a premium experience.

Ohio's cannabis market now has access to a wide range of TYSON 2.0 products , including the highly anticipated Mike Bites, the brand's signature cannabis-infused gummies, as well as edibles infused with CBN to support nighttime relaxation. The product lineup also includes all-in-one vape devices, each crafted with the same commitment to quality and innovation that has made TYSON 2.0 a trusted choice for consumers nationwide.

“I'm pumped to bring TYSON 2.0 back to Ohio,” said Mike Tyson, co-founder and chief brand officer of TYSON 2.0.“Partnering with Ohio Green Systems means fans and patients here get the best of what we do, from edibles to vapes. We're all about delivering top-notch cannabis products to Ohioans that bring balance, wellness, and some serious enjoyment.”

“With a brand inspired by one of the world's greatest athletes, Ohio patients can expect exceptional quality and innovation,” said Andrew Czarzasty, CCO/CFO of Ohio Green Systems.“TYSON 2.0's bold products perfectly align with our mission to deliver high-quality, reliable cannabis. This partnership expands access to top-tier offerings, enhancing both care and choice for consumers across the state.”

The TYSON 2.0 products will be available at the following Ohio locations:



Ascend Wellness - Carroll, Cincinnati, and Piqua

Shangri-La Dispensary - Monroe West, Monroe Superstore, Delphos, and Cleveland

Good River Wellness

FRX - Cuyahoga Falls

Therapy Cannabis (Green Power Ohio LLC) Green Leaf Therapy - Struthers

For more information on the product lineup and retail availability, visit Ohio Green Systems and TYSON 2.0 official websites and social channels.

About TYSON 2.0

TYSON 2.0 is a brand founded by the legendary boxer Mike Tyson. The Company entered the cannabis ring in 2021, with a commitment to providing the highest quality products in each market that it entered. While continuing to conquer the global cannabis market, TYSON 2.0 has also expanded into a variety of other consumer product categories, spanning across the US and 16 other countries. In every endeavor, the brand undertakes Mike Tyson's legendary mindset of being the greatest of all time. Whether it's cannabis or beyond, TYSON 2.0 is committed to delivering the goods while cultivating unrivaled experiences. For more information visit TYSON20.com .

About Carma HoldCo

Carma HoldCo Inc. is a leading global house of brands that harnesses the power of cultural icons to transform industries. The company focuses on creating unique experiences and product offerings that aim to connect with, inspire, and elevate consumers' lives. Within Carma HoldCo's talent roster is a lineup of globally recognized superstars, including Mike Tyson, Ric Flair, and Future, who bring their legendary charisma and influence to the forefront of every venture. For more information visit .

