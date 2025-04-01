Vocodia Holdings Corp. Issues CEO Letter And Discusses Outlook For 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOCA RATON, Fla., April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vocodia Holdings Corp. (OTC: VHAI) ("Vocodia"), a leader in AI software development focusing on practical AI applications, announced today that Brian Podolak, Co-founder, Chairman and CEO, has issued a letter to the shareholders of Vocodia Holdings Corp. The full text is as follows:

To My Fellow Stockholders,

2024 was our first year as a public company-and the most difficult in our history.

We faced market headwinds, financial constraints, and operational challenges that tested our team, our technology, and our vision. In September 2024, our stock was delisted from the CBOE and now trades on the OTC Markets. As a public company, this is not where we want to be, but I am a firm believer that with adversity also comes opportunity.

As we enter 2025, I am optimistic about our company's future. We have made meaningful progress, laid critical groundwork, and built real technology My focus now is on generating positive momentum, driving disciplined execution, and getting our company back on track-one milestone at a time.

While our share price has declined, our mission remains strong. And while our access to capital remains tight, our opportunity in artificial intelligence is wide open.

I want to walk you through where we are, what we have accomplished, and where we are going without sugarcoating anything.

We have built real technology that solves real problems.

Call centers are broken. Wait times are too long, quality is inconsistent, and costs are high. Most businesses know this, but they have not found a reliable, scalable way to fix it.

Vocodia is solving that problem with Digital Intelligent Sales Agents (DISAs)-AI-powered voice bots that can do the work of human call center reps faster, cheaper, and with better results.

Our DISAs handle sales, service, and support across dozens of industries. They do not need breaks. They do not need sleep. And they do not complain. But they do sound human, adapt to natural conversations, and follow scripts with perfect recall.



We have raised capital. We have invested wisely. We have moved fast.

In 2024, we raised approximately $6 million through our IPO, giving us the runway to accelerate development and expand our sales pipeline. Our executive team personally invested $400,000 in that offering because we believe in what we are building. We are not just leading this company-we are betting on it.

We are tightening up our operations and expanding our cap table.

We have made tough decisions to reduce unnecessary spending and streamline our organizational structure. We have scaled back where necessary and doubled down where it matters-product development, platform stability, and customer delivery.

We are also working closely with Alpine Securities Corporation, whom we engaged in March, to explore strategic pathways for financing, uplisting, and maximizing long-term shareholder value. We believe a more robust capital structure and a more visible market listing are both achievable-and necessary.

We are earning recognition. And we are telling our story.

In January, our AI platform was featured in USA Today as a solution to eliminate call center hold times-a powerful validation of our mission and technology. More recently, we formed a joint venture with Traccom Inc. to apply our Narrative AI to event monitoring and logistics-a sign of how flexible and far-reaching our technology can be.

We are no longer just a tech startup. We are an AI infrastructure company with enterprise-grade tools that solve billion-dollar problems in telecom, retail, utilities, insurance, and more.

Where do we go from here?

I will not pretend that the road ahead will be easy. AI is competitive, the market is volatile, capital is still expensive, and we have much to prove.

But I will say this: we are executing a plan grounded in real revenue, real customers, and real technology. We are not swinging blindly. We are building something with lasting value, and we believe the market will eventually reflect that value.

Yes, we need to grow, communicate more consistently, and win back the trust of shareholders who have been disappointed by stock performance. And we will.

The foundation is in place, the platform is scalable, the product is live, and the opportunity is massive.

Thank you.

To those of you who have stuck with us through the highs and lows, thank you. Your support means everything. We do not take it for granted, and we work every day to earn it.

Vocodia's best days are ahead of us-not behind. Let's go build something great.

With respect and determination,

Brian Podolak

Co-founder, Chairman & CEO

Vocodia Holdings Corp.

