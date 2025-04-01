Clariant's 30Th Annual General Meeting Approves All Agenda Items



Shareholders approve the Integrated Report 2024, Financial Statements, and Consolidated Financial Statements

Ben van Beurden elected as new Chairman of the Board of Directors Distribution of CHF 0.42 per share approved

MUTTENZ, APRIL 1, 2025

Clariant, a focused, sustainable, and innovative specialty chemical company, today held its 30th Annual General Meeting (AGM) where the shareholders approved all agenda items and resolutions as proposed by the Board of Directors. The meeting was attended by shareholders and shareholder representatives accounting for CHF 413'117'110.56 or 70.71% of the total share capital.

Clariant's Integrated Report 2024 including the financial statements were approved with 99.91% of votes. The report highlights Clariant's transition to more comprehensive sustainability reporting, including additional disclosures for the European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS), alongside existing GRI and Swiss regulations.

The 2024 Compensation Report was also approved on an advisory basis with 86.44% of the votes. The Non-financial Report for the 2024 financial year was approved within the framework of an advisory vote with 96.72% of the votes.

The Annual General Meeting approved a distribution of CHF 0.42 per share for the 2024 financial year with 99.90% of the votes. This distribution, which is stable compared to the previous year, shall be made through capital reduction by way of par value reduction.

The shareholders elected Ben van Beurden with 99.60% as the new Chairman of the Board of Directors, succeeding Günter von Au, who steps down after serving as Chairman since 2021 and Board member since 2012.

“I am excited to take on the role of Chairman at Clariant, a company I have long respected for its successful transformation into one of the world's leading specialty chemical companies,” said Ben van Beurden, newly elected Chairman of the Board of Directors.“What particularly draws me to Clariant is its clear purpose-led growth strategy, strong focus on sustainability, and commitment to innovation that makes a real difference for customers. With its empowered workforce, strong product portfolio, and clear direction, Clariant has all the ingredients for profitable growth. I look forward to working with the Board, the management team, and all employees to further advance Clariant's position as a leader in sustainable specialty chemicals."

Conrad Keijzer, Chief Executive Officer of Clariant added: "We thank Günter von Au for his valuable contributions to Clariant. Thanks to our purpose-led growth strategy we have built a resilient and future-oriented company that is fully on track to deliver the ambitious medium-term targets that we promised at our Capital Markets Day in 2021 by 2027 at the latest.”

All other members of the Board of Directors were reelected by a large majority until the next Annual General Meeting. The members of the Compensation Committee were confirmed in office for another year.

Further, Dr. Balthasar Settelen, attorney, was reelected as independent proxy until the next Annual General Meeting and KPMG was confirmed as the statutory auditor for 2025.

The proposal for total compensation of the Board of Directors for the term from the 2025 to the 2026 Annual General Meeting was approved with 89.58% of the votes, as was the total compensation of the Executive Steering Committee for the 2026 fiscal year, with 91.94% of the votes.

Please find additional documents related to the AGM available for download on