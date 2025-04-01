OVERWATCH Set To Become First Fully Certified Data Center Workforce In The U.S. Through Strategic Partnership With EPI

OVERWATCH

Overwatch Mission Critical Set to Become First Fully Certified Data Center Workforce in the U.S. Through Strategic Partnership with EPI

- Edward van Leent, Chairman and CEO of EPIAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Overwatch Mission Critical, a premier talent incubator and veteran-led general contractor in the data center industry, has announced a strategic partnership with global certification leader EPI . The alliance makes Overwatch the first U.S. company to mandate full data center operations certification for all personnel. This bold move positions the company at the forefront of workforce transformation in one of the world's fastest-growing infrastructure sectors.“Data centers are the digital backbone of modern civilization-powering everything from healthcare and finance to national security and global communications,” said Kirk Offel, CEO of Overwatch Mission Critical.“We're not just responding to the labor crisis but leading a workforce movement. The industry has discussed the talent gap for years, but no one has delivered a scalable solution until now. By becoming the first data center staffing company in the world to ensure that every member of its workforce is fully trained, tested, and certified with globally recognized, impartial certifications, Overwatch is setting a new benchmark for trust, dedication, and reliability.”As artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and national initiatives like the $500 billion Stargate Project drive explosive demand for data centers across the U.S., a widening labor gap threatens to stall momentum. Overwatch is stepping into this void with veteran expertise, mission-critical precision, and a scalable model to train and certify the next generation of technical talent."By becoming the first company in the world to ensure that every single member of its workforce is fully trained, tested, and certified with globally recognized, impartial certifications, Overwatch is setting a new benchmark for trust, dedication and reliability. Certifications aren't just credentials-they are the foundation of excellence in an industry that powers the world. By setting this standard for all its staff, Overwatch guarantees its customers a workforce that is not only highly dedicated and motivated but also fully skilled to safeguard their interests-reflecting EPI's mission statement, 'Protecting Your Interests.'" said Edward van Leent, Chairman and CEO of EPI.At the heart of the initiative is Overwatch University, a high-impact training and certification platform developed in collaboration with EPI. The program is tailored to fast-track career transitions for veterans and career changers in the data center industry, emphasizing globally recognized certifications, leadership development, and real-world operational training.Backed by EPI's 38 years of global certification leadership across 60 countries and Overwatch's veteran-driven mission to serve through infrastructure, the partnership signals a new era for data center workforce readiness. One certified professional at a time, Overwatch and EPI are building the talent foundation for the digital future.About Overwatch Mission CriticalOverwatch Mission Critical builds and manages high-performance data centers that support AI, automation, and national security infrastructure. The company is also dedicated to solving the data center industry's workforce crisis by helping veterans transition into mission-critical roles. For more information, visit .About EPIEPI is the world-leading Certification Body for data centers. It is a global company of European-origin offering data center expert services. With over 36 years of experience, EPI operates worldwide in over 60 countries and 130 cities through direct operations and a large partner network. EPI's extensive range of data center services includes accredited data center and IT training; data center audit and certification on design, facility and operations; developing industry leading standards and guidelines such as DCOS(Data Center Operations Standard), MDCS(Modular Data Center Standard) and CRUR(Computer Room Utilization Ratio).EPI's reputation has been built on delivering high-quality technical expertise with a continuous drive for excellence and innovation. Always on the leading edge, EPI has released many world-first innovations including the IT and Data Center Framework, DCCF(Data Center Competence Framework), Data Center and IT Career Planning Tools, Data Center and IT Training Frameworks, DCOS, MDCSand CRUREPI is the world's largest provider of accredited data center training, ANSI/TIA-942 and DCOSconformity audit and certification services. EPI is also a registered Certification Body (CB).More information at .

