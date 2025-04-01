Pathformance Technologies And Airbaton Announce Partnership

Elizabeth Johnson, CEO Pathformance Technologies, Inc.

A new partnership between AirBaton and Pathformance is set to enhance marketing measurement capabilities for brands

- Elizabeth Johnson, CEO of Pathformance, FL, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A new partnership between AirBaton and Pathformance is set to enhance marketing measurement capabilities for brands. By integrating Pathformance's advanced measurement and analytics solutions into AirBaton's platform, this collaboration will provide brands with a data-driven approach to optimizing their campaigns. AirBaton's customers will now have access to precise attribution metrics, enabling them to track marketing effectiveness, analyze consumer interactions, and maximize ROI with greater accuracy.How Pathformance and AirBaton Work Together:.Unified Measurement & Attribution – Gain insights into how AirBaton's loyalty programs, rebates, and engagement tools drive real-world sales..First-Party Data Optimization – Leverage AirBaton's consumer data with Pathformance's analytics to improve targeting and personalization..Retail Media & Shopper Insights – Understand how promotions influence foot traffic, repeat purchases, and brand lift..ROI-Driven Campaign Strategies – Optimize marketing spend based on data-backed performance metrics.This exclusive partnership ensures that AirBaton clients can seamlessly integrate measurement in their campaigns-providing transparency, efficiency, and data-driven insights decision-making for enhanced marketing performance.“From our first meeting with Elizabeth and the Pathformance team, we were impressed by their ability to measure ROI and demonstrate-through data-the true impact of our campaigns on consumer behavior. As we've worked together, we've not only gained valuable insights but also discovered that they're great humans too!” Caleb Sheppard, Managing Partner, AirBaton"Partnering with the dynamic AirBaton team has been an incredible collaboration, combining innovation and measurement to deliver a seamless solution for brands. Together, we are transforming how brands engage consumers turning rewards into powerful sales and loyalty drivers while unlocking real-time insights. With AirBaton's frictionless platform and Pathformance's measurement expertise, we are excited to bring brands a smarter, data-driven way to maximize campaign impact." Elizabeth Johnson , CEO, PathformanceAbout Pathformance: Pathformance is a leading marketing and measurement company empowering brands, RMNs, advertisers, and ad-tech partners to optimize their media investments with precision and transparency. Recognized as an industry innovator, Pathformance delivers actionable insights and data-driven strategies to help clients understand the full impact of every advertising dollar. Pathformance has measured 500 brands, measuring the impact of 25B impressions, $240M in media budgets, generated $1.2B in incremental sales.Learn more:About AirBaton: AirBaton is a NO-APP platform that turns disconnected reward campaigns into powerful sales and loyalty engines. AirBaton can instantly validate purchases/submissions and deliver rewards while capturing valuable 1st-party data in real-time. Built by marketers, for marketers, we've cracked the code on FRICTIONLESS engagement. No downloads. No headaches. Just results.Learn more:

