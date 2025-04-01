403
Lay's Launches Limited-Edition 'Flavours Of The World' As Global Tastes Gain Ground In India
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi: As Indian palates grow more adventurous, global flavours are no longer just a restaurant indulgence-they're becoming everyday cravings. Over the past five years, industry data points to a sharp rise in demand for Korean-inspired food products, alongside a broader surge in internationally flavoured snacks. Riding this wave, Lay's has rolled out a new limited-edition 'Flavours of the World' range, featuring Mediterranean Pizza, Mexican Salsa, and Korean Chilli.
This launch taps into a clear consumer shift: young Indians are exploring global cultures through food, driven by pop culture, travel aspirations, and a desire for new taste experiences. Lay's, known for its innovation in the snack category, aims to bring a slice of that global experience straight to local shelves.
The new range is now available across retail and e-commerce platforms in Rs. 10, Rs. 20, and Rs. 30 packs-making globe-trotting flavours more accessible than ever, no passport required
Sharing her enthusiasm about the launch, Saumya Rathor, Marketing Director – Lay's®, PepsiCo India, said,“Flavour is our language, and innovation is our craft. At Lay's, we don't just create chips; we curate experiences that transport our consumers across borders. With Flavours of the World, we bring globally-inspired tastes home, ensuring that every pack is more than just a snack; it's a journey of exciting, authentic flavours. Whether it's the zest of international spices or the comfort of a familiar crunch, every bite is crafted to excite, delight, and redefine the snacking experience.”
“With Flavours of the World, we have created packaging that isn't just visually striking but is also transporting consumers to the heart of each cuisine. Every design element-from the vibrant colour palettes to the intricate cultural motifs-was carefully chosen to reflect the essence of Korea, Mexico, and the Mediterranean. It's always exciting to see how design continues to remain imperative in building anticipation and enhancing the overall snacking experience.” said Tanu Sinha – Head of Design, PepsiCo India & South Asia.
