Announcing The Launch Of Elliptic's Copilot

The AI-driven solution reduces the time compliance analysts need to manage on-chain risk alerts by 50%

LONDON, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Elliptic , the global leader in digital asset decisioning, has announced the availability of Elliptic's copilot powered by AI. The first in a roadmap of AI solutions to be released this year, Elliptic's copilot is already helping customers to halve the time required to manage risk alerts. Elliptic's copilot significantly reduces the time it takes to triage, investigate and close risk alerts generated by a company's configured risk rules when conducting routine blockchain screening. This allows more time for the higher value work that requires human decision making, driving better risk decisions at scale.

"We really appreciate partnering with Elliptic as they continue to revolutionize the digital asset space with AI. We've seen Elliptic's copilot in action, and anticipate it will increase our team's efficiency. We will be able to get from triage to investigation so much faster with this capability," commented Sam Roberts, senior director FIU, at BitGo .

In one unified workflow, the Elliptic platform produces graphs to represent the movement of digital assets on the blockchain. Customers screen wallets and transactions in real-time and use the Elliptic Advanced Risk Engine to set their own risk alerts, ensuring they are only focused on the risks that require decisions. Each risk alert returns a robust response, including a visual representation of fund flows exposed to risk, called the Risk Graph. When an alert is triggered, a compliance analyst must gather contextual information to better understand the parties involved, and assess the associated risk to determine if the alert should be closed, escalated or explored further. Without Elliptic's copilot, it takes time to analyze the screening results, discover links to previous risk events and customer activities, and research the actors involved, often relying on external sources.

Elliptic's copilot handles this research task, returning results to the analyst instantaneously in a Risk Graph summarizer, which includes the most commonly required information to make a full risk assessment including:



Risk triggers, explaining quickly why a risk alert was triggered

A summary of the source and destination of funds exposure, including the proximity of the exposure, the dollar amounts and % amounts of funds with exposure to risky sources so analysts can quickly understand the level of risk

Real-time, proprietary insights from Elliptic on entities and actors-including ownership, jurisdiction, and adverse media coverage to provide context on off-chain events that rapidly impact risk assessment Surfacing the most critical aspects of a risk alert-such as behavioral pattern descriptions, key wallet and transaction nodes, high-priority paths like bridging, asset swaps, and mixers-to help analysts streamline investigations and optimize review time

Elliptic's copilot is enhanced by the company's holistic Data and Intelligence platform, which is the only natively cross-chain, cross-asset tracing solution in the market. Elliptic's copilot leverages an intelligence graph covering over 50 blockchains, 1000s of assets, with support for over 300 bridges and mixers, all powered by the deepest and broadest exposure tracing capability.

If further investigation of an alert is required, Elliptic's copilot generates an investigation-ready graph for each risk alert by building the most interesting flows automatically for investigation.



Elliptic's copilot instantaneously fuses Elliptic intelligence graph data with real world sources to provide deeper context around actors and entities in the graph, acting as an agent of the analyst to perform these tasks in the background. The AI generates a summary report of the risk alert and investigations findings, for use in documentation, reports and SARs (Suspicious Activity Reports), saving hours of effort for analysts and investigators.

Elliptic's copilot significantly reduces the time that analysts need to research and build context to manage risk alerts, allowing them more time for the higher value-add work that requires human decision making. Elliptic data shows that global transaction volume in crypto has more than doubled from November 2024. Elliptic's copilot powered by AI is a critical innovation to enable growth in digital asset decisioning.

Jackson Hull, CTO, Elliptic, concluded, "Elliptic's copilot powered by AI builds on our track record of innovation over the past decade. It is an exciting addition, which is driving down the cost of compliance further for our customers, and letting them capitalize faster on opportunities in the market. With Elliptic's copilot, we are reducing from hours to minutes the time required to triage, investigate and close risk alerts, without compromising the quality of the result. It's great to witness how Elliptic's copilot is already enhancing the end customer experience, and we are excited to expand copilot across our products."

Link to blog

About Elliptic

Elliptic is the leader in digital asset decisioning, we have built the most comprehensive platform for efficiently extracting crypto data and intelligence across blockchains with the greatest accuracy.

Our platform's unrivalled uptime, scalability, depth and breadth of our data and intelligence means exacting organizations choose Elliptic for their compliance, risk management, intelligence operations and blockchain infrastructure needs.

Founded in 2013, Elliptic is headquartered in London with offices in New York, Washington D.C., Dubai, Singapore and Tokyo. To learn more, visit and follow us on LinkedIn and X .

SOURCE Elliptic

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED