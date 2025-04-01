Jack Henry Releases 2025 Sustainability Report

The report details progress in advancing the company's key sustainability priorities, including corporate

philanthropy and responsible adoption of AI

MONETT, Mo., April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack HenryTM (NASDAQ: JKHY ) today announced the publication of its 2025 Sustainability Report , highlighting the company's ongoing commitment to delivering lasting value for associates, clients, communities, stockholders, and the environment through responsible business practices.

The report is supplemented by detailed indices aligned with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosure (TCFD).

"Sustainable business practices enable us to drive long-term value," said Jack Henry President and CEO Greg Adelson. "Serving the evolving needs of people and communities is key to the success of our business model. We're dedicated to breaking down barriers to financial wellness and advancing sustainable practices that help build a stronger future for everyone. Our sustainability commitment is guided by input from our associates, clients, investors, and the communities we serve. This report is a celebration of the progress we've made and an acknowledgment that our journey continues."

The 2025 Sustainability Report details key milestones and advancements across Jack Henry's sustainability priorities. Highlights include:



Prioritizing business and stakeholder needs: The company updated its assessment of the key sustainability priorities most relevant to the business and its stakeholders.

Greenhouse gas emission reduction targets: Near-term targets have been established to reduce Scope 1 and 2 emissions, alongside efforts to engage key suppliers responsible for Scope 3 emissions.

Corporate citizenship and philanthropy: A new Community Volunteer Hours benefit was introduced, enabling eligible associates to volunteer during traditional work hours. Responsible artificial intelligence adoption: The report includes Jack Henry's AI principles, which guide the company's commitment to deploying AI in ways that enhance associate and client user experiences while strengthening the connections between people and their financial institutions.

To read Jack Henry's 2025 Sustainability Report and learn more, visit the company's corporate sustainability website via the Investor Relations section of jackhenry .

About Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.®

Jack HenryTM (Nasdaq: JKHY ) is a well-rounded financial technology company that strengthens connections between financial institutions and the people and businesses they serve. We are an S&P 500 company that prioritizes openness, collaboration, and user centricity – offering banks and credit unions a vibrant ecosystem of internally developed modern capabilities as well as the ability to integrate with leading fintechs. For more than 48 years, Jack Henry has provided technology solutions to enable clients to innovate faster, strategically differentiate, and successfully compete while serving the evolving needs of their accountholders. We empower approximately 7,500 clients with people-inspired innovation, personal service, and insight-driven solutions that help reduce the barriers to financial health. Additional information is available at .

Statements made in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements." Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those discussed in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including the Company's most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, particularly under the heading "Risk Factors." Any forward-looking statement made in this news release speaks only as of the date of the news release, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.

