Trump 2.0 Macroeconomic Risks And Opportunities Report 2025-2028: Explore Long-Term Implications On The Global Economy And On The Automotive, Semiconductor, And Oil & Gas Industries
The analysis includes long-term implications of the second Trump administration on the global economy and on the automotive, semiconductor, and oil and gas industries. Decision-makers and executives can leverage this thought leadership to make informed business and expansion decisions in the near to medium term in an era of elevated geopolitical tensions and persistent trade wars.
Global trade and economic growth momentum will be a complex function of political, trade, and policy moves made under the second Trump administration in the United States. This macroeconomic thought leadership lays down potential US policy scenarios (including tariffs, immigration, and foreign policy) to establish forecasts for 2025 and 2028 for the global economy and the economies of the United States, China, Mexico, and the euro area.
In the baseline, the publisher expects the impact on global GDP to remain muted between 2025 and 2028 mainly due to buoyant growth in key Asian emerging markets. In the pessimistic scenario, protracted trade wars could shave off 1.5% from global GDP growth in 2028. At the national level, in 2028, the United States' real GDP growth could slow to 2.0% in the baseline scenario and a meager 0.5% in the pessimistic scenario.
US trade and immigration regulations might exacerbate recessionary conditions in the Canadian and Mexican economies in 2025. For instance, the Mexican economy is forecast to face a 0.4% contraction in 2025 in the baseline and a 0.5% contraction in the pessimistic case.
Key Topics Covered:
Growth Opportunities: Research Scope
- Scope of Analysis
Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives of Global Macroeconomic Risks and Opportunities Emerging from Trump 2.0, 2025-2028
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Global Macroeconomic Risks and Opportunities Emerging from Trump 2.0, 2025-2028: Drivers and Restraints Economic Metrics Abbreviations
Ecosystem
- Executive Orders - Immigration-Focused Executive Orders - Energy and Climate-Focused Executive Orders - Corporate Tax-Focused Measures
Growth Generator
- Trump 2.0 - Potential Policy Vision Scenarios Trump 2.0 Policy Likelihood and Risk Impact Mapping Key Macroeconomic Impact - Global Key Macroeconomic Impact - United States Key Macroeconomic Impact - China Key Macroeconomic Impact - Mexico Key Macroeconomic Impact - Euro Area Trump 2.0 Long-Term Implications
Industry Impact Analysis
- Automotive Oil and Gas Semiconductors
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Automotive Growth Opportunity 2: Energy (Oil and Gas, Green Energy, and Nuclear Energy) Growth Opportunity 3: High-Tech Industries (AI and Semiconductors)
Appendix & Next Steps
- Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities
Key Data Figures
- Economic Metrics, Global, 2024, 2025E, 2028F Trump 2.0 Potential Policy Visioning Scenarios, Global, 2025-2028 Trump 2.0 Policy Likelihood and Risk Impact Mapping, 2025-2028 Real GDP Growth by Scenario, Global, 2024, 2025E, 2028F Inflation Rate by Scenario, Global, 2024, 2025E, 2028F Real GDP Growth by Scenario, United States, 2024, 2025E, 2028F Inflation Rate by Scenario, United States, 2024, 2025E, 2028F Real GDP Growth by Scenario, China, 2024, 2025E, 2028F Inflation Rate by Scenario, China, 2024, 2025E, 2028F Real GDP Growth by Scenario, Mexico, 2024, 2025E, 2028F Inflation Rate by Scenario, Mexico, 2024, 2025E, 2028F Real GDP Growth by Scenario, Euro Area, 2024, 2025E, 2028F Inflation Rate by Scenario, Euro Area, 2024, 2025E, 2028F Trump 2.0 Top 5 Potential Transformations, Global, 2025-2028 Trump 2.0 Automotive Industry Impact Analysis, US and Global, 2025-2026 Trump 2.0 Oil and Gas Industry Impact Analysis, US and Global, 2025-2026 Trump 2.0 Semiconductor Industry Impact Analysis, US and Global, 2025-2026
