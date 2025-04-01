Trump 2.0 Macroeconomic Risks And Opportunities Report 2025-2028: Explore Long-Term Implications On The Global Economy And On The Automotive, Semiconductor, And Oil & Gas Industries

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Macroeconomic Risks and Opportunities Emerging from Trump 2.0, 2025-2028" report has been added tooffering.

The analysis includes long-term implications of the second Trump administration on the global economy and on the automotive, semiconductor, and oil and gas industries. Decision-makers and executives can leverage this thought leadership to make informed business and expansion decisions in the near to medium term in an era of elevated geopolitical tensions and persistent trade wars.

Global trade and economic growth momentum will be a complex function of political, trade, and policy moves made under the second Trump administration in the United States. This macroeconomic thought leadership lays down potential US policy scenarios (including tariffs, immigration, and foreign policy) to establish forecasts for 2025 and 2028 for the global economy and the economies of the United States, China, Mexico, and the euro area.

In the baseline, the publisher expects the impact on global GDP to remain muted between 2025 and 2028 mainly due to buoyant growth in key Asian emerging markets. In the pessimistic scenario, protracted trade wars could shave off 1.5% from global GDP growth in 2028. At the national level, in 2028, the United States' real GDP growth could slow to 2.0% in the baseline scenario and a meager 0.5% in the pessimistic scenario.

US trade and immigration regulations might exacerbate recessionary conditions in the Canadian and Mexican economies in 2025. For instance, the Mexican economy is forecast to face a 0.4% contraction in 2025 in the baseline and a 0.5% contraction in the pessimistic case.

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Opportunities: Research Scope

Scope of Analysis

Strategic Imperatives



Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives of Global Macroeconomic Risks and Opportunities Emerging from Trump 2.0, 2025-2028

Growth Opportunity Analysis



Global Macroeconomic Risks and Opportunities Emerging from Trump 2.0, 2025-2028: Drivers and Restraints

Economic Metrics Abbreviations

Ecosystem



Executive Orders - Immigration-Focused

Executive Orders - Energy and Climate-Focused Executive Orders - Corporate Tax-Focused Measures

Growth Generator



Trump 2.0 - Potential Policy Vision Scenarios

Trump 2.0 Policy Likelihood and Risk Impact Mapping

Key Macroeconomic Impact - Global

Key Macroeconomic Impact - United States

Key Macroeconomic Impact - China

Key Macroeconomic Impact - Mexico

Key Macroeconomic Impact - Euro Area Trump 2.0 Long-Term Implications

Industry Impact Analysis



Automotive

Oil and Gas Semiconductors

Growth Opportunity Universe



Growth Opportunity 1: Automotive

Growth Opportunity 2: Energy (Oil and Gas, Green Energy, and Nuclear Energy) Growth Opportunity 3: High-Tech Industries (AI and Semiconductors)

Appendix & Next Steps

Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities

Key Data Figures



Economic Metrics, Global, 2024, 2025E, 2028F

Trump 2.0 Potential Policy Visioning Scenarios, Global, 2025-2028

Trump 2.0 Policy Likelihood and Risk Impact Mapping, 2025-2028

Real GDP Growth by Scenario, Global, 2024, 2025E, 2028F

Inflation Rate by Scenario, Global, 2024, 2025E, 2028F

Real GDP Growth by Scenario, United States, 2024, 2025E, 2028F

Inflation Rate by Scenario, United States, 2024, 2025E, 2028F

Real GDP Growth by Scenario, China, 2024, 2025E, 2028F

Inflation Rate by Scenario, China, 2024, 2025E, 2028F

Real GDP Growth by Scenario, Mexico, 2024, 2025E, 2028F

Inflation Rate by Scenario, Mexico, 2024, 2025E, 2028F

Real GDP Growth by Scenario, Euro Area, 2024, 2025E, 2028F

Inflation Rate by Scenario, Euro Area, 2024, 2025E, 2028F

Trump 2.0 Top 5 Potential Transformations, Global, 2025-2028

Trump 2.0 Automotive Industry Impact Analysis, US and Global, 2025-2026

Trump 2.0 Oil and Gas Industry Impact Analysis, US and Global, 2025-2026 Trump 2.0 Semiconductor Industry Impact Analysis, US and Global, 2025-2026

For more information about this report visit

