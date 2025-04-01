Pcloudy's Self-Healing AI Engine: Qheal First To Support Ios Test Automation

Pcloudy enhances QHeal with smarter AI, iOS support, and real-time script healing - cutting maintenance time by up to 3X.

- Avinash Tiwari, Co-founder, PcloudyDUBLIN, CA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Smarter Insights and Unmatched Accuracy for Automation Script Maintenance.Pcloudy, the AI Powered Digital Experience Testing Platform , has announced a major upgrade to its Self-Healing AI Engine – QHeal. This latest advancement brings smarter insights, improved accuracy, and enhanced cross-platform support for both Android and iOS automation. This new upgrade is also the first in the market to provide support for iOS automation as well, making mobile testing more efficient than ever before. With an upgraded AI model, QHeal now delivers deeper analytics, automatically resolves automation failures, and ensures seamless script maintenance - allowing teams to focus on innovation rather than fixing broken tests.QHeal is Pcloudy's self-healing engine designed to minimize manual effort in test automation. It intelligently identifies and updates object locators and UI elements in automation scripts. This ensures smooth and reliable test execution, significantly reducing test flakiness and automation failures. The result? Shorter release cycles, improved test reliability, and accelerated business growth.Key Highlights of the Upgraded QHeal Self-Healing AI EngineAI-Enhanced Accuracy - QHeal now offers unmatched precision in identifying UI element changes, ensuring minimal disruptions in test execution. By leveraging advanced AI-driven pattern recognition, it detects even the subtlest variations, keeping scripts up to date without manual intervention.First to Support iOS Automation - Designed specifically for the complexities of iOS, QHeal automatically detects and fixes broken locators, adapting in real time to UI changes without manual intervention. QHeal extends its intelligent self-healing capabilities seamlessly across Android and iOS platforms. No more flaky tests, endless debugging, or script failures-just seamless, reliable automation.Effortless Integration with Your CI/CD Workflows - Seamlessly integrate QHeal into your existing test automation setup without disruptions. It works effortlessly with your CI/CD pipelines, ensuring smooth, self-healing test execution across your testing environments.Smarter Insights for Better Decision-Making - With the new upgrade, QHeal provides in-depth analytics and real-time insights into test failures, helping QA teams make informed decisions. The engine now generates detailed reports on healed properties, enabling testers to track changes and optimize their automation strategies efficiently.Lightning-Fast Test Maintenance - Manual script maintenance is now a thing of the past. QHeal instantly identifies broken object locators, updates automation scripts in real-time, and ensures tests run smoothly. Teams experience up to a 3X reduction in maintenance efforts, saving countless hours of rework. As an intelligent AI agent , QHeal continuously adapts to evolving UI changes, ensuring reliability without human intervention.Industry Impact & Future ProspectsAvinash Tiwari, Co-founder of Pcloudy, emphasized the significance of the upgrade, stating“QHeal is revolutionizing self-healing automation with iOS support, enhancing accuracy, empowering testers with insights, and transforming AI-driven automation across various industries.” In addition to these benefits, QHeal now operates as an intelligent AI Agent, dynamically adapting to changes across apps and devices to keep tests stable and reliable in rapidly evolving environments.Recent Benchmarking & Performance InsightsA recent test conducted by Pcloudy demonstrated the power of the upgraded QHeal. In a scenario where a UI change broke an automation script, traditional debugging and manual script updating took over 30 minutes to an hour. QHeal resolved an automation failure caused by UI changes in under 3 minutes, compared to over 30 minutes with traditional manual debugging - a 10X efficiency gain.These performance improvements translate into significant cost savings for businesses, reducing manual intervention and enhancing test reliability at scale.With this latest enhancement, Pcloudy's Self-Healing AI Engine - QHeal is setting a new industry standard in mobile test automation. The AI-driven advancements in accuracy, speed, and insights will accelerate the digital transformation journeys of enterprises worldwide, reinforcing Pcloudy's position as a leader in AI-powered digital experience testing.

