Financial Finesse's Financial Coaching Platform Wins Again For Technology Innovation

Named "Best Financial Coaching Platform" by the FinTech Breakthrough Awards and "Boldest FinTech" by the BOLD Awards in early 2025

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial Finesse is proud to announce that its holistic financial coaching platform, featuring the AI-powered virtual financial coach "Aimee" (Artificial Intelligence Motivating Employees Everywhere), recently won two additional fintech awards. The platform was awarded "Boldest Fintech" at the annual BOLD Awards ceremony in Lisbon on March 28th and was recognized as the "Best Financial Coaching Platform" for 2025 by the FinTech Breakthrough Awards .

Both the BOLD and FinTech Breakthrough awards highlight Financial Finesse's impact on improving employee financial security worldwide through advanced technology, backed by experienced CFP® financial coaches. The service, which is delivered as an employer paid benefit, reduces employee financial stress, improving mental and physical health.

With its digital Financial Wellness Hub and Aimee, Financial Finesse is revolutionizing the financial wellness and employee benefits industries. Their personalized financial coaching solutions reach over 2.5 million employees across more than 20,000 companies globally. Employee engagement levels soared to over 21 million interactions in 2024 and are projected to surpass 35 million interactions in 2025.

"We are honored to receive the BOLD Award and FinTech Breakthrough Award, recognizing our commitment to innovation in financial coaching," said Liz Davidson, Founder and CEO of Financial Finesse. "By continuously investing in safe AI and enhancing our Hub and virtual coach, Aimee, we're breaking down barriers, empowering more employees to take control of their financial futures, and delivering tangible ROI for our employer partners."

The Financial Wellness Hub serves as a one-stop-shop to guide employees on their unique financial wellness journeys, offering personalized coaching and action plans, interactive life event guides and calculators, and instant answers to any financial questions. Recent enhancements include Smart Benefits , which generates fully vetted, accurate answers to any employee benefits questions, enhancing benefits awareness, appreciation, and usage, and an integration with SecureSave , making it easier than ever for employees to open and fund critically needed Emergency Savings Accounts.

The platform's impact is evident: 57% of Aimee users who initially reported high/overwhelming levels of financial stress now report some/none, 40% who started with little/no emergency savings have reached or surpassed the $1,000 savings milestone, and 48% who initially were not living within their means now are.

The FinTech Breakthrough Awards honor excellence in financial technology, while the BOLD Awards celebrate innovators that stand out in four key categories: Impact, Scalability, Transparency, and "The H-Factor," or being human and putting people first. In 2024 alone, Financial Finesse's platform earned eight major fintech awards, solidifying its role as a leader in financial coaching technology.

About Financial Finesse

Financial Finesse is the leading independent provider of unbiased workplace financial wellness coaching programs. Since 1999, the firm has helped tens of thousands of organizations improve their bottom lines and become more competitive by empowering their employees to achieve financial security. The company's award-winning financial wellness programs are made available to employees at no cost as an employer-sponsored benefit. With highly personalized and ongoing one-on-one coaching from CFP® professionals via phone and live chat, AI-powered virtual coaching, live workshops, webcasts, educational tools, and content, Financial Finesse has worked with millions of employees to build better financial lives for themselves and their families.

Press contact:

Danielle Encinas; [email protected]

SOURCE Financial Finesse

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED