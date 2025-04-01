Amwins And Nelligan Join Forces To Expand Ancillary Benefit Offerings

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Amwins , a leading distributor of specialty insurance products, today announced it has reached an agreement to acquire Nelligan, an independent general agency specializing in group ancillary benefits. This partnership strengthens Amwins' Group Benefits division by expanding its ancillary benefits capabilities, reinforcing its position as a leader, and redefining the Group Benefits wholesale space. Nelligan's complementary product offerings, established broker and carrier relationships, and deep specialization make it an ideal addition to the Amwins platform. The transaction closed today.

Founded in 2008, Nelligan has built a strong reputation for responsiveness, expertise, and execution. Its comprehensive suite of products and team of specialists offer enhanced industry experience and broaden access to a well-established portfolio of ancillary solutions, including State Disability & Paid Family & Medical Leave (PFML) and Life & Accidental Death & Dismemberment (AD&D).

With approximately $850 million in-force premium, 400+ broker relationships in markets nationwide, and 80+ carrier partnerships, Nelligan brings a wealth of knowledge to Amwins. Nelligan will become a key component of Amwins' Group Benefits division, and the firm's 52 employees and Market Directors will join the Amwins umbrella.

"We're committed to becoming the premier Ancillary General Agency partner in the market, delivering a best-in-class ancillary benefits practice. Nelligan's deep expertise and strong market presence make them the perfect partner to help us achieve that vision," said Riva Dumeny, president of Amwins Group Benefits. "Together, we are expanding our product capabilities, strengthening our relationships, and enhancing our ability to support our partners with even greater value."

Bryan Herman, CEO of Nelligan shared his enthusiasm, stating, "I believe both Nelligan employees and our customers will gain access to resources that enable growth and allow us to expand our services and deliver even greater value to the employee benefit industry. There is so much opportunity, and I am confident that we will unlock that through our collaboration."

Chris Wirth, President of Nelligan echoed this sentiment, adding, "I look forward to working together to continue building the largest, industry-leading ancillary GA in the market. The future of employee benefits excellence is truly here."

With this acquisition, Amwins expands its ancillary offering, which complements its self-funding, fully insured and customized program capabilities. The transaction further strengthens Amwins' $10 billion in-force benefits premium and deepens relationships with the nation's most prominent carriers.

Dowling Hales served as exclusive financial advisor to Nelligan in its sale to Amwins. Robinson, Bradshaw & Hinson served as legal counsel to Amwins.

About Amwins

Amwins is the largest independent wholesale distributor of specialty insurance products in the U.S., dedicated to serving retail insurance agents by providing property and casualty products, specialty group benefits, and administrative services. Based in Charlotte, N.C., the company operates through more than 155 offices globally and handles premium placements in excess of $39 billion annually. For more information, visit amwins .

