Results Of The Offering Of Bigbank AS AT1 Bonds


2025-04-01 07:01:37
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Management Board of Bigbank AS approved the final allocation of the private placement of notes qualifying as Additional Tier 1 (AT1) own funds of the bank. A total of 300 bonds, each with a nominal value of EUR 10,000, were allocated to 38 investors. The initial issue volume of 3 million euros was fully subscribed.

Bigbank AS ( ), with over 30 years of operating history, is a commercial bank owned by Estonian capital. As of 28 February 2025, the bank's total assets amounted to 2.9 billion euros, with equity of 275 million euros. Operating in nine countries, the bank serves more than 169,000 active customers and employs over 500 people. The credit rating agency Moody's has assigned Bigbank a long-term bank deposit rating of Ba1, along with a baseline credit assessment (BCA) and an adjusted BCA of Ba2.

Argo Kiltsmann
Member of the Management Board
Tel: +372 53 930 833
Email: ...


