Festi Hf.: Updated Financial Calendar 2025
|Q1 2025
|April 29, 2025
|Q1 2025 Results
|Q2 2025
|July 29, 2025
|Q2 2025 Results
|Q3 2025
|October 30, 2025
|Q3 2025 Results
|Q4 2025
|February 5, 2026
|Q4 2025 Results
|AGM
|March 5, 2026
|Annual General Meeting
Please note changed dates for the publication of the Q3 and Q4 2025 Results and for the Annual General Meeting 2026.
The financial results will be published after closing of markets each day.
