STELLUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC PROVIDES UNITRANCHE FINANCING IN SUPPORT OF KINGSWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT's INVESTMENT IN IDX

HOUSTON, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellus Capital Management, LLC ("Stellus") announced today that its affiliates provided senior debt financing and an equity co-investment to support Kingswood Capital Management's ("Kingswood") investment in Identity Theft Guard Solutions, Inc. ("IDX" or the "Company"), a leading provider of data breach response services and digital privacy protection.

Headquartered in Portland, Oregon, IDX was founded in 2003 to help create a safer digital world. Since then, IDX has helped countless organizations – including key government agencies and leading Fortune 500 companies – respond to data breaches. The Company is also trusted by millions of consumers to protect their valuable data and prevent identity theft. IDX's core breach response business provides response services for data breaches, including notifications to impacted individuals, security call center support, informational webpages, and monitoring and digital protection. The Company's growing Incident Response business provides consulting and execution services to contain, respond to, and recover from cyberattacks and proactively assess risks.

"From its founding, IDX was a pioneer in the rapidly growing breach response market and we are excited to partner with Ian Kelly and the rest of the IDX team to make further investments in the business and continue to grow the company," said Michael Niegsch, Partner at Kingswood, adding, "We appreciate Stellus' partnership on this transaction and look forward to their continued support as we scale the platform."

Per Adam Pollock, Managing Director at Stellus, "IDX is well-positioned with a full service offering to address the unfortunate rise in cyber-threats facing organizations," adding, "We are excited to partner with Kingswood and IDX management for the next phase of their expansion."

SOURCE Stellus Capital Management, LLC

