Defiance Launches RGTX: 2X Leveraged ETF For Rigetti Computing, Inc.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MIAMI, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Defiance ETFs introduces RGTX, the Defiance Daily Target 2X Long RGTI ET , a 2X leveraged single-stock ETF designed to provide amplified exposure to Rigetti Computing, Inc. (Nasdaq: RGTI). This ETF offers traders a way to seek enhanced returns on Rigetti Computing, Inc. without requiring a margin account.

RGTX seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily percentage change of Rigetti Computing , a pioneer in quantum computing that has advanced the industry with innovative technology and cutting-edge research.

“RGTX offers investors a way to seek leveraged exposure to Rigetti Computing, a known leader in quantum computing technology,” said Sylvia Jablonski, CEO of Defiance ETFs.“As Rigetti continues to develop its proprietary quantum processors and expand its Quantum Computing as a Service (QCaaS) platform, this ETF provides a trading tool for those looking to engage with the company's market performance.”

For more information, visit DefianceETFs.com.

The Fund is not intended to be used by, and is not appropriate for, investors who do not intend to actively monitor and manage their portfolios. The Fund pursues a daily leveraged investment objective, which means that the Fund is riskier than alternatives that do not use leverage because the Fund magnifies the performance of the Underlying Security. The Fund is not suitable for all investors. The Fund is designed to be utilized only by knowledgeable investors who understand the potential consequences of seeking daily leveraged (2X) investment results, understand the risks associated with the use of leverage, and are willing to monitor their portfolios frequently. For periods longer than a single day, the Fund will lose money if the Underlying Security's performance is flat, and it is possible that the Fund will lose money even if the Underlying Security's performance increases over a period longer than a single day. An investor could lose the full principal value of their investment within a single day.

An investment in RGTX is not an investment in Rigetti Computing, Inc.

About Defiance ETFs

Founded in 2018, Defiance is at the forefront of ETF innovation. Defiance is a leading ETF issuer specializing in thematic, income, and leveraged ETFs. Our first-mover leveraged single-stock ETFs empower investors to take amplified positions in high-growth companies, providing precise leverage exposure without the need to open a margin account.

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURES

Defiance ETFs LLC is the ETF sponsor. The Fund's investment adviser is Tidal Investments, LLC (“Tidal” or the“Adviser”). The Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The prospectus and summary prospectus contain this and other important information about the investment company. Please read carefully before investing. A hard copy of the prospectuses can be requested by calling 833.333.9383.

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. As an ETF, the fund may trade at a premium or discount to NAV. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. A portfolio concentrated in a single industry or company may be subject to a higher degree of risk.

RGTX Risks: The Fund invests in swap contracts and options that are based on the share price of RGTI. This subjects the Fund to certain of the same risks as if it owned shares of RGTI even though it does not.

Indirect Investment Risk. RGTI is not affiliated with the Trust, the Fund, or the Adviser, or their respective affiliates and is not involved with this offering in any way and has no obligation to consider your Shares in taking any corporate actions that might affect the value of Shares.

Trading Risk. The trading price of the Fund may be subject to volatility and could experience wide fluctuations due to various factors. Short sellers may also play a significant role in trading RGTI, potentially affecting the supply and demand dynamics and contributing to market price volatility. Public perception and external factors beyond the company's control may influence RGTI's stock price disproportionately.

Performance Risk. RGTI may fail to meet publicly announced guidelines or other expectations about its business, which could cause the price of RGTI to decline.

RGTI Operational Risks. RGTI's plans to expand its quantum computing business introduce significant uncertainties that may not yield desired outcomes. Operations are subject to complex and evolving laws, with non-compliance posing threats to RGTI's business. Past and potential future regulatory investigations, settlements, and litigation could lead to substantial costs and reputational damage. Intense competition from rivals with greater resources threatens RGTI's market position and revenue.

Technology and Market Risks. The industry is highly susceptible to fluctuations in economic conditions, changes in market sentiment, and regulatory alterations, which can significantly affect market volatility and investment in quantum computing. Technological disruptions or failures, including cybersecurity breaches, could compromise sensitive data and disrupt operations, potentially leading to financial losses.

RGTX Fund Risks

Leverage Risk. The Fund obtains investment exposure in excess of its net assets by utilizing leverage and may lose more money in market conditions that are adverse to its investment objective than a fund that does not utilize leverage. An investment in the Fund is exposed to the risk that a decline in the daily performance of the Underlying Security will be magnified.

High Portfolio Turnover Risk. Daily rebalancing of the Fund's holdings pursuant to its daily investment objective causes a much greater number of portfolio transactions when compared to most ETFs.

Liquidity Risk. Some securities held by the Fund may be difficult to sell or be illiquid, particularly during times of market turmoil. Markets for securities or financial instruments could be disrupted by a number of events, including, but not limited to, an economic crisis, natural disasters, epidemics/pandemics, new legislation, or regulatory changes inside or outside the United States.

Derivatives Risk. The Fund's investments in derivatives may pose risks in addition to, and greater than, those associated with directly investing in securities or other ordinary investments, including risks related to the market, leverage, imperfect daily correlations with underlying investments or the Fund's other portfolio holdings, higher price volatility, lack of availability, counterparty risk, liquidity, valuation, and legal restrictions.

Compounding and Market Volatility Risk. The Fund has a daily leveraged investment objective and the Fund's performance for periods greater than a trading day will be the result of each day's returns compounded over the period, which is very likely to differ from two times (200%) the Underlying Security's performance, before the Fund's management fee and other expenses.

Fixed Income Securities Risk. When the Fund invests in fixed income securities, the value of your investment in the Fund will fluctuate with changes in interest rates. Typically, a rise in interest rates causes a decline in the value of fixed-income securities owned by the Fund.

Single Issuer Risk. Issuer-specific attributes may cause an investment in the Fund to be more volatile than a traditional pooled investment, which diversifies risk across the market. The value of the Fund, which focuses on an individual security, may be more volatile than a traditional pooled investment or the market as a whole and may perform differently from the market as a whole.

New Fund Risk. The Fund is a recently organized management investment company with no operating history. As a result, prospective investors do not have a track record or history on which to base their investment decisions.

Diversification does not ensure a profit nor protect against loss in a declining market. Brokerage Commissions may be charged on trades.

Distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC

Contact Information

David Hanono...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at