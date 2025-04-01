Creatio Earns 5-Star Rating In The 2025 CRN® Partner Program Guide For The 8Th Year In A Row

Since 2017, Creatio has been recognized for its unwavering commitment to partner success and growth

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Creatio , a global vendor of an AI-native platform to automate CRM and workflows with no-code, has been honored by CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, with a 5-Star Award in the 2025 CRN Partner Program Guide. This marks the 8th consecutive year that Creatio has earned this distinction, which honors vendor programs that deliver exceptional value and drive partner success.The CRN Partner Program Guide offers solution providers with in-depth insights into the most rewarding partner programs across the IT ecosystem. Companies are evaluated on investment in program offerings, partner profitability, training and enablement, marketing support, and overall commitment to the channel.The 5-star rating highlights vendors that go above and beyond to build profitable, scalable, and high-impact partnerships."Our partners are at the heart of our go-to-market strategy. Everything we do-from our product roadmap to our partner enablement programs-is built to help them grow faster and deliver transformative outcomes for their clients. With our award-winning AI-native, no-code platform and a truly collaborative approach, we're enabling partners to lead the future of business automation,” stated Alex Donchuk, SVP of Global Channels at Creatio.Creatio continues to scale its partner-first approach, empowering over 750 partners worldwide with the tools, support, and technology to accelerate growth. In 2024, the company started relationships with over 250 new partners, including strategic alliances with Deloitte Digital, Accenture, and Coforge. As part of the partnership, Deloitte Digital will establish a Creatio Center of Excellence and will hire and enable 1,000 experts to support global Creatio projects.Creatio's partner-driven program offers unbeatable advantages:Industry-leading commission rates that maximize partner profitabilityTailored go-to-market strategies designed to align with each partner's business goalsExclusive ownership of all prospects and clients to ensure long-term partner valueDedicated partner success teams focused entirely on enabling and accelerating partner growthUnlimited opportunities through the Creatio Marketplace to expand offerings and drive recurring revenueTo learn more about partnering with Creatio or to find a Creatio-approved partner, visit Creatio's website.About CreatioCreatio is a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio's DNA.For more information, please visit .About The Channel Company:The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.Follow The Channel Company: X, LinkedIn and Facebook.© 2025 The Channel Company, Inc. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All rights reserved.The Channel Company Contact:Kristin DaSilvaThe Channel Company...

