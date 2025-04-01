From Waste To Resource: Trouw Nutrition And Waste Mission Driving Sustainable Waste Management Solutions In Agriculture

STEVENAGE, UNITED KINGDOM, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The UK Agricultural sectorThe UK's agricultural sector is under increasing pressure to improve waste management practices. Rising landfill taxes, with the standard rate set to increase to £126.15 per tonne from April 1, 2025, stricter environmental policies, and corporate sustainability goals are compelling businesses to rethink outdated waste practices.However, progress isn't always easy. Many agricultural and manufacturing companies still face significant challenges, including excessive general waste, inefficient site traffic due to multiple waste containers, and a heavy reliance on landfill. These inefficiencies not only drive up costs but also hinder sustainability efforts.Introduction to Trouw NutritionTrouw Nutrition is a global leader in animal nutrition, providing high-quality feed products, services, and solutions for livestock, aquaculture, and pets. With a strong focus on innovation, Trouw Nutrition works closely with farmers and partners to drive progress in sustainable food production worldwide.Operating in over 90 countries, the company is committed to creating innovative solutions across the feed-to-food value chain. Its product portfolio includes premixes, feed additives, health products, consulting services, and digital solutions that enhance animal health, productivity, and sustainability.Sustainability is highly prized to their operation, yet the team found themselves grappling with the common issues in regards to their waste management. With multiple roll-on roll-off containers creating site congestion and a waste system misaligned with their sustainability targets, and their was an opportunity to create a smarter, more efficient approach.Trouw Nutrition's experience reflects a wider challenge across the sector: how can businesses transition to more sustainable waste management without disrupting operations or increasing costs?Why Sustainable Waste Management Was ImportantAs part of Trouw's quest to be a leading example of sustainable practices, they sought a waste partner who prioritised sustainability as much as they did. After a thorough procurement process, Waste Mission was selected to work with them to develop a high standard of sustainable waste management practices across their sites in the UK.Trouw Nutrition Regional Operations Manager, Alex Phillips, says,“Sustainability is central to our mission. Our goal is to improve the health, productivity, and sustainability of animals in the agricultural food supply chain, helping farmers and producers enhance the quality and efficiency of food production while minimising environmental impact.Partnering with Waste Mission was a natural fit as we work toward building a greener, more sustainable future for our industry and the planet.”The ChallengeThe team behind Trouw Nutrition had a strong desire to align its waste management practices with its sustainability goals, the company were keen to divert their waste streams from landfills, and increase opportunities for recycling and financial returns.Trouw Nutrition had an ambitious zero-to-landfill target, and they needed to evolve their processes fast to reduce their carbon footprint. Priorities included managing hazardous powder waste, inefficiencies in waste segregation, and avoiding potential waste contamination.Addressing the ChallengesThe challenges faced by Trouw Nutrition were fourfold:1. Hazardous Powder Waste ManagementThe company generated significant volumes of powder waste, known as "Filter Waste," during its production processes. Non-hazardous powder was sent to landfills, while hazardous powder waste remained on-site due to handling limitations from a previous provider. This created logistical challenges and required a more sustainable, compliant solution.2. Improving Waste Segregation and Contamination ControlWaste segregation processes needed refinement to prevent contamination and optimise recycling. Limited signage and inconsistent sorting practices resulted in recyclable materials mixed with general waste, meaning there was an opportunity to increase efficiency.3. Optimising Financial EfficiencyIneffective segregation and contamination reduced opportunities to secure financial returns from recyclable materials such as cardboard and plastics.4. Logistical StreamliningInefficient and untimely hazardous waste movement schedules further emphasised the need for a provider capable of delivering innovative, landfill-free solutions.The Solution: A Partnership with Waste MissionWithin six months of partnering with Waste Mission, Trouw Nutrition achieved 100% waste diversion from landfills. This milestone reflects the effectiveness of a strategic, collaborative approach to waste management.Key initiatives implemented by Waste Mission included:.Segregation Improvements: Clearer signage, colour-coded containers, and dedicated waste operatives ensured that recyclable materials were properly sorted, stored, and processed..Contamination Control: Enhanced sorting practices significantly reduced the mixing of waste streams, enabling more materials to be recycled efficiently..Hazardous Waste Recycling: Waste Mission developed a sustainable, landfill-free solution for hazardous and non-hazardous powder waste, aligning with Trouw Nutrition's long-term environmental goals..Operational Efficiency: By improving waste handling and reducing contamination, the frequency of general waste collections was drastically decreased, leading to cost savings and greater efficiency.Results and ImpactThe partnership has transformed Trouw Nutrition's waste management approach, delivering significant environmental and financial benefits:.100% Landfill Diversion: All waste streams are now recycled or repurposed, eliminating the need for landfill disposal..Reduced Contamination: Clear guidelines and improved segregation have made recycling processes more effective and sustainable..Cost Savings: Optimised waste collection schedules have reduced general waste movement from three times a week to once every fortnight, achieving substantial financial savings..Sustainable Solutions: Trouw Nutrition has established a reliable, environmentally friendly system for managing hazardous powder waste, demonstrating its commitment to sustainability.Nicola Guest, Group Marketing & Procurement Manager for Waste Mission, states,“Trouw Nutrition's commitment to sustainability is evident in the progress we've achieved together. Their leadership in adopting innovative waste management practices has set a benchmark for others in the industry.”Looking AheadTrouw Nutrition's sustainable waste management journey reflects the value of strategic partnerships in driving sustainability and operational excellence. By aligning its waste management practices with its broader environmental goals, the company continues to lead by example in building a more sustainable future.Book a waste review at wastemissionAbout Waste MissionWaste Mission, a trusted partner in industrial waste management, began its journey in the UK in 1985 as metal recycling company, Alchemy Metals. Over the past 40 years, we've strived to make the world a shade greener, turning complex waste challenges into simple, sustainable solutions.The Waste Mission team were instrumental in the 2013 Scrap Metal Dealers Act, consulting with the Home Office, British Transport Police and partnering with industry to bring about much needed changes.As your single supplier solution, Waste Mission becomes an extension of your business, working closely with you to understand your unique waste requirements, developing tailored, hybrid solutions that enable you to stay focused on your core operations, while seamlessly reaching your sustainability targets.For more information visitFor press enquiries contact - Nicola Guest: ... or Anne Buckland ...Please find further images & sizes here

