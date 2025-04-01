Techem Sustainability Report 2024: Digitalization And Innovation For More Climate Action



Techem is expanding its digital platform to further increase sustainability and efficiency in buildings

Expansion in residential and commercial properties: 1,514 new charging points for electric mobility in Germany Reduction of the company's own CO2e emissions by around 18 percent compared to the base year 2020

Eschborn, 1 April 2025 - Techem, a leading global service provider for smart and sustainable building solutions, is systematically continuing its sustainable transformation and making significant progress in the areas of CO2e reduction, digitalization and energy efficiency in 2024. With the expansion of its digital decarbonization platform, the company is driving forward the digital and sustainable development of the building sector in a targeted manner. The platform enables the intelligent networking of energy data, players and applications and thus offers new opportunities for optimizing energy consumption and emissions. In addition, Techem has already equipped half of its contracting facilities with innovative, AI-based technology in order to monitor energy use, control it more efficiently and thus continuously reduce it.

One key success is the reduction in CO2e emissions by 18% since 2020. In addition to energy efficiency in buildings, the company is also driving forward the expansion of sustainable mobility solutions. By the end of the 2024 financial year, 1,514 new charging points for electric vehicles had been installed to expand the charging infrastructure in residential and commercial properties. The number of charging points is set to reach 5,000 by 2027. Matthias Hartmann, CEO of Techem, emphasizes the importance of digital solutions for a sustainable future: "Our digital platform creates transparency about energy consumption, identifies potential savings and helps the real estate industry to operate more sustainably. Digital transformation is key to reducing emissions and increasing efficiency - and we are determined to play an active role in shaping this change." In addition to climate protection and digitalization, Techem is also committed to diversity and equal opportunities. The proportion of women in management positions rose to 31.9% last year and is set to increase to 35% by 2025. Through targeted support programs, mentoring and training, the company strengthens an inclusive corporate culture and promotes equal development opportunities.

The rating agency Morningstar Sustainalytics recognized these sustainability-related activities by awarding Techem a "Negligible Risk" rating in terms of material financial impact from ESG factors for the second time in a row. With an ESG risk rating of 9.6, Techem is among the top three percent of over 16,000 companies from various sectors assessed internationally.

Sustainability reporting is voluntary and describes annually in detail how the most important social, environmental and economic issues for Techem and their effects along the entire value chain have been integrated into the business strategy and what concrete measures have resulted from this. The fifth Techem sustainability report was developed in accordance with the standards of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and in preparation for the European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS), to which the double materiality analysis is also aligned. In addition, Techem follows the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) recommendations and has carried out an analysis of climate-related risks and opportunities based on these.



About Techem

Techem is a leading service provider for smart and sustainable buildings. The company's services cover the topics of energy management and resource conservation, healthy living and process efficiency in properties. Founded in 1952, Techem is now active in 18 countries with over 4,000 employees and services more than 13 million dwellings. Techem offers efficiency improvements along the entire value chain of heat and water in real estate and regenerative supply concepts and solutions. As the market leader in remote radio detection of energy consumption in homes, Techem continues to drive networking and digital processes in real estate. Modern multi sensor devices, radio smoke detectors with remote inspection, metering point operation, charging infrastructure for electromobility and services related to improving drinking water quality in properties complement the solution portfolio for the housing as well as the commercial real estate industry. Further information can be found at or follow us on LinkedIn .

