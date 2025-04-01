[Latest] Global Semiconductor Specialty Gas Market Size/Share Worth USD 5.34 Billion By 2034 At A 7.63% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) [220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Semiconductor Specialty Gas Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 2.56 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 2.71 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach around USD 5.34 Billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 7.63% between 2025 and 2034. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are SK Materials (SK specialty), Merck (Versum Materials), Taiyo Nippon Sanso, Linde plc, Kanto Denka Kogyo, Hyosung, PERIC, Showa Denko, Mitsui Chemical, ChemChina, Shandong FeiYuan, Guangdong Huate Gas, Central Glass, and others. Austin, TX, USA, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “ Semiconductor Specialty Gas Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Nitrogen Trifluoride, Silicon-Precursor Gases, Fluoroalkane., Ammonia, Others), By Application (Consumer Electronics, Automotive Electronics, Networking & Communications, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025 – 2034 ” in its research database. “According to the latest research study, the demand of global Semiconductor Specialty Gas Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 2.56 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 2.71 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 5.34 Billion by 2034, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 7.63% during the forecast period 2025 to 2034.” Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Semiconductor Specialty Gas Market @ Semiconductor Specialty Gas Market Overview The global semiconductor specialty gas market registers substantial growth during the forecast period due to the growing need for high-performance semiconductor devices in countless sectors. Specialty gases (nitrogen trifluoride (NF3), silane (SiH4), ammonia (NH3), and fluorocarbons) are key process materials in semiconductor fabrication in processes such as chemical vapor deposition (CVD), etching, and chamber cleaning. Specialty gases are the key to enhancing the productivity and quality of wafer production as semiconductor technology continues to evolve. Due to the speedy commercial acceptance of new technologies such as 5G, AI, and IoT, semiconductor manufacturers are investing in advanced fabrication facilities this, in turn, is driving up the demand for specialty gases. In addition, growth in electric vehicles (EVs), autonomous driving systems, and consumer electronics is driving demand for advanced chips and further spurring market growth. The primary factor that has been driving the market for specialty gas is the advancement in semiconductor technologies. These new ultra-high-purity gases are needed due to the increasing use of extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography in 3nm and 2nm chip production. Since EUV lithography necessitates clean chamber environments to achieve accurate patterning on the wafers, gases such as NF3 are vital commodities. Moreover, the transition toward advanced packaging techniques and 2.5D/3D packaging requires unique etching and deposition process technologies in its fabrication process, which are also quite dependent on specialty gases. Many leading semiconductor manufacturers, including Intel, TSMC, and Samsung Electronics, have ramped up their production capacity to address global demand, thus boosting the specialty gas industry. In response, Linde Plc and Air Liquide are boosting gas production facilities and enhancing supply chain resilience to meet the demand from the semiconductor industry. While this is a healthy growth space, significant challenges exist for the market, including satellite compliance regulations. Background Specialty gases such as perfluorocarbons (PFCs) and sulfur hexafluoride (SF6) are powerful GHGs with a high global warming potential (GWP). Multiple regulatory bodies like the EPA and EU have made regulations over emissions, and gas producers/semiconductor manufacturers have to adopt cleaner options. Moreover, one key limitation is the high cost associated with the production and purification of specialty gases, especially for small- and mid-sized semiconductor manufacturers. Such companies often find it difficult to manage operational costs, which are associated with the maintenance of ultra-high purity standards and environmental regulations. Gas recycling systems by REC Solar and Global Wafers capture and purify used gases, reducing waste while decreasing operational costs. In addition, the continuing evolution and deployment of more complex technologies such as 5G, augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and wearable devices only strengthen the demand for customized semiconductor devices. For instance, Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, and other companies constantly renew their consumer electronics devices, which subsequently drives a higher demand for semiconductor production. Also, the continued trend toward miniaturization of device components and systems and the design of System-on-Chip (SoC) architectures demand ever-increasing purities in gases to ensure precision manufacturing. Based on the application, the global semiconductor specialty gas market is segmented by consumer electronics, automotive electronics, networking & communications, and others. Growing usage of specialty gases is directly attributed to demand from consumers of smartphones, laptops, tablets, gaming consoles, and smart home devices. These gases have extensive applications in semiconductor manufacturing, such as deposition, etching, and cleaning processes in chip fabrication. Consumer electronics demand has also witnessed a rise during and post-COVID-19 pandemic due to an increase in remote work, online learning, and digital entertainment. In addition, several developing countries, mainly in Asia-Pacific, have high tariffs on smartphone and electronics adaptation, further increasing the market share of the consumer electronics segment. Major gas manufacturers such as Linde and Air Products have been increasing production to meet higher demand and pledging semiconductor specialty gas to consumer electronics suppliers. The semiconductor specialty gas system market is segmented across Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. Both North America and Europe are moving forward with ambitious plans to grow their domestic semiconductor manufacturing. Since the U.S. CHIPS and Science Act was passed, big investments have been announced at large domestic semiconductor fabrication facilities, including ground-breaking plans to scale up at Intel and, just last week, at Texas Instruments. In the same vein, Europe is trying to decrease dependence on imported semiconductors and has introduced the European Chips Act, which incorporates investment for the establishment of cutting-edge fabrication plants. Manufacturers of specialty gas in these regions are increasing production to fulfill local demands and ensure an uninterrupted supply chain for semiconductor manufacturers. Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2025 USD 2.71 Billion Projected Market Size in 2034 USD 5.34 Billion Market Size in 2024 USD 2.56 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 7.63% CAGR Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Key Segment By Type, Application and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

CMI has comprehensively analyzed the Global Semiconductor Specialty Gas market . The driving forces, restraints, challenges, opportunities, and key trends have been explained in depth to depict an in-depth scenario of the market. Segment-wise market size and market share during the forecast period are duly addressed to portray the probable picture of this global semiconductor specialty gas industry.

The competitive landscape includes key innovators, after-market service providers, market giants, and niche players. These are studied and analyzed extensively concerning their strengths, weaknesses, and value-addition prospects. In addition, this report covers key player profiling, market shares, mergers and acquisitions, consequent market fragmentation, new trends, and dynamics in partnerships.

Key Offerings:



Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2025−2034

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Semiconductor Specialty Gas Market Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is the largest shareholder of the global semiconductor specialty gas market owing to the rich semiconductor production ecosystem and perpetual investments in technological innovations. Nations such as India, Malaysia, and Vietnam have recently made their mark by providing low-cost production climates, in addition to attracting foreign direct investments.

India has been on the drive for semiconductor fabrication with the launching of the India Semiconductor Mission along with the PLI (Production Linked Incentive) scheme. This has led to an increase in the establishment of semiconductor fabrication by companies such as Vedanta-Foxconn and Tata Electronics, which in turn has resulted in demand for high-purity specialty gases. It has also seen rapid expansion as companies move their semiconductor supply chains out of China, cementing its status as a critical production engine.

Malaysia continues to be an important location for semiconductor packaging and testing, led by firms such as ASE Malaysia and Infineon Technologies, among others. In these processes, specialty gases are crucial, and since Malaysia has become a considerable percentage holder in the gas market, they already contributed to it.

Also, regional gas production facilities of companies Linde and Air Liquide, provide a stable supply of specialty gases. In a year marked by increased government support and investments and new partnerships, Asia-Pacific has consolidated its pole position in the global semiconductor specialty market.

Browse the full " Semiconductor Specialty Gas Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Nitrogen Trifluoride, Silicon-Precursor Gases, Fluoroalkane., Ammonia, Others), By Application (Consumer Electronics, Automotive Electronics, Networking & Communications, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025 – 2034" Report

List of the prominent players in the Semiconductor Specialty Gas Market :



SK Materials (SK specialty)

Merck (Versum Materials)

Taiyo Nippon Sanso

Linde plc

Kanto Denka Kogyo

Hyosung

PERIC

Showa Denko

Mitsui Chemical

ChemChina

Shandong FeiYuan

Guangdong Huate Gas

Central Glass Others

The Semiconductor Specialty Gas Market is segmented as follows:

By Type



Nitrogen Trifluoride

Silicon-Precursor Gases

Fluoroalkane

Ammonia Others

By Application



Consumer Electronics

Automotive Electronics

Networking & Communications Others

Regional Coverage:

North America



U.S.

Canada

Mexico Rest of North America

Europe



Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Brazil

Argentina Rest of Latin America

