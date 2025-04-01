Eflow Global And DHI Partner To Transform Market Abuse Detection Through AI-Powered Trade Surveillance

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- eflow Global , a leading provider of regulatory compliance and trade surveillance technology, today announces a strategic partnership with Australian AI specialist, DHI , to significantly advance the detection and management of market abuse risks.The collaboration introduces AI-generated risk scoring to eflow's TZTS Trade Surveillance system which will be based on real-time analysis of news events and their potential impact on market movements. The risk scores can then be combined with the system's highly configurable alert parameters to generate additional insights that will help firms to identify potential instances of market abuse more accurately and efficiently.Equally, the technology will enable firms to address the high volume of false positive alerts that traditional trade surveillance systems generate, which eflow's research recently highlighted as a significant challenge for almost half (43%) of regulatory leaders.Ben Parker, CEO at eflow Global commented:“As the use of AI in regulated environments continues to accelerate, our partnership with DHI represents a significant milestone in how these advanced tools can be practically integrated into regulatory technology. By embedding DHI's proven AI models into our TZTS platform, we are enhancing our own capabilities while also providing our clients with powerful tools to address the increasingly complex and dynamic challenge of meeting their regulatory obligations. This collaboration allows us to offer a more sophisticated approach to market surveillance, ensuring our clients are better equipped to stay ahead of regulatory demands in a rapidly changing landscape.”Moving forward, DHI's AI technology will be integrated into eflow's holistic suite of regulatory solutions, which span trade surveillance, eComms surveillance, best execution and transaction reporting, and are already used by more than 130 financial institutions globally. The partnership will supplement eflow's existing machine learning capabilities and accelerate the development of their own proprietary AI tools, while leveraging DHI's industry expertise to respond to new and emerging regulatory threats.Kenn Rodrigues, CEO at DHI commented:“Our expertise in creating AI-driven compliance tools aligns perfectly with eflow's mission to offer their clients the most robust and innovative regulatory technology. This partnership marks a crucial step forward in the evolution of AI-powered market surveillance, and will equip firms with smarter tools to manage the increasingly complex compliance challenges that they face.”Kenn added:“At DHI we are very excited about this collaboration. Our companies have significant alignment on values and what we are attempting to achieve in this world."The partnership was established during eflow and DHI's involvement in the FCA Market Abuse Surveillance TechSprint, where both companies were invited to participate due to their expertise in trade surveillance and AI-driven compliance solutions.

