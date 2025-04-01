MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Delta integrates 'advanced cognitive capabilities' into its collaborative robots

April 1, 2025 by David Edwards

Delta , a diverse electronics company which also makes collaborative robots, has unveiled its innovative Cognibot Kit at Hannover Messe 2025.

This cutting-edge add-on equips Delta's D-Bot series collaborative robots (cobots) with advanced cognitive capabilities, such as voice command, 3D machine vision, multimodal Artificial Intelligence (AI) interaction, and more, significantly enhancing their performance, flexibility, and safety in industrial environments.

Michael Mayer-Rosa, senior director, industrial automation business group Delta Electronics EMEA and Global head of intelligent robot systems, Delta Electronics, says:“Through integration with leading digital-twin platform technology, we have bridged the gap between our D-Bot series cobots and the field of AI, essentially enhancing our cobots' 'brain'.

“With the Cognibot Kit, we are now taking the next step by providing our cobots with 'eyes' and 'ears'. We are also significantly expanding our Intelligent Robot Systems team at our Stuttgart site to better serve our customers.”

Delta's D-Bot series, which debuted at Hannover Messe 2024, has since been recognized with the prestigious 2024 Red Dot Award: Best of the Best and the 2025 German Design Award. The D-Bot ecosystem continues to expand, now featuring seamless integration with leading digital-twin platform.

Cognibot Kit

Delta's Cognibot Kit sets a new standard in robotics by enhancing conventional cobots with powerful cognitive functions.

Designed for simple installation on the robot flange and powered by the Power AI Box, the kit enables intuitive, safe, and efficient human-robot collaboration. It combines state-of-the-art sensor and AI technologies for smooth, intelligent, and highly responsive operation.

Key features of the Cognibot Kit:



360° Microphone Array: Enables precise voice command recognition and intuitive control.

3D Vision Sensor: Provides accurate object recognition and gesture control.

Integrated Speaker: Delivers acoustic feedback for enhanced user interaction.

Power AI Box: Facilitates multimodal AI interaction for seamless automation. Wi-Fi Connectivity: Ensures wireless communication, eliminating the need for additional data cables and maximizing flexibility.

At Hannover Messe, Delta showcased D-Bots fully integrated with AI and smart vision systems, demonstrating improved precision, adaptability, productivity, and safety across various manufacturing environments.

Mayer-Rosa says:“The Cognibot Kit makes cognitive robotics accessible to companies of all sizes. This is particularly beneficial for countries like Germany, where medium-sized enterprises are prevalent and face labor shortages.

“The ease of integration into existing environments was a key focus, enabling smaller companies to leverage the efficiency and flexibility of automation in production, logistics, and service at a cost-effective solution.”