Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
KIA AMERICA ACHIEVES HIGHEST MARCH AND FIRST QUARTER SALES IN COMPANY HISTORY

KIA AMERICA ACHIEVES HIGHEST MARCH AND FIRST QUARTER SALES IN COMPANY HISTORY


2025-04-01 03:31:34
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) In Q1, Kia achieved total sales of 198,850 units, marking a 10.7-percent increase over Q1 2024 and setting a record for the highest first-quarter performance in its history. In particular, the all-new K4 compact sedan, which has shown consistent growth since its launch in August last year, contributed to Kia's record-breaking Q1 performance by achieving 10-percent increase in sales compared to the same period last year.

Moreover, the key SUV models such as the Carnival MPV (+53-percent), Telluride (+17-percent) and Sportage (+11percent) and each delivered significant growth compared to same period last year, setting a new record for monthly sales performances.

"Kia continues to deliver record sales on the strength of our product lineup and growing brand reputation, while also experiencing increased customer interest and showroom traffic. Sportage, Telluride, and Carnival achieved their highest monthly sales ever, contributing to the record breaking first quarter sales." said Eric Watson, vice president, sales operations, Kia America. "Moreover, EV6 and EV9 have commenced full-scale production at our factory in West Point, Georgia, where an improved product and supply chain is anticipated to further accelerate the growth of Kia's electric vehicle sales."

In addition to the monthly sales performance, Kia America announced several initiatives, including:

  • On March 26th, Kia celebrated the grand opening of the Metaplant America facility in Georgia. This represents a $7.59 billion investment into new Kias destined for American families and will create more than 8,500 jobs on site once up to full capacity. The Metaplant is now the largest economic development deal in Georgia state history.
  • The 2025 Kia Telluride and 2025 EV9 have both been awarded the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety's (IIHS) TOP SAFETY PICK+ (TSP+) designation. The Telluride secured the IIHS's highest honor for the third consecutive year, even as the IIHS continues to raise the bar for safety requirements, while the all-electric EV9 earns an upgraded rating compared to last year.
  • News that eligible Kia EV9 owners and lessees may soon enjoy Vehicle to Home (V2H) capabilities thanks to Wallbox (NYSE: WBX ), an innovative provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions. Wallbox announced preorder availability of the Quasar 2 (including the accompanying Power Recovery Unit), the first compatible bidirectional charger to work with the Kia EV9. Eligible EV9 owners and lessees are now able to pre-order the Quasar 2 and Power Recovery Unit on a first-come, first-served basis.

MONTH OF MARCH

MARCH YTD

Model

2025

2024

2025

2024

EV9

1,164

1281

3,756

4007

EV6

921

1,537

3,738

4,059

K4/Forte

13,719

13,417

37,004

33,623

K5

6,399

1,174

15,747

6,753

Soul

3,717

5,284

11,277

12,452

Niro

2,431

2,902

5,118

7,475

Seltos

4,828

6,017

11,375

14,783

Sportage

16,872

15,211

41,301

37,286

Sorento

10,547

8,799

25,117

22,244

Telluride

11,473

10,152

29,843

25,578

Carnival

6,469

3,451

14,574

9,538

Total

78,540

69,472

198,850

179,621

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME World's Most Sustainable Companies of 2024. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and WNBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and electric vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

For media information, including photography, visit . To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at /us/en/newsalert

* Select trims of the 2025 all-electric EV6 and EV9 all-electric three-row SUV, Sportage (excludes HEV and PHEV models), Sorento (excludes HEV and PHEV models), and Telluride are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

SOURCE Kia America

MENAFN01042025003732001241ID1109377193

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search