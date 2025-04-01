​​AI-Native Fraud Prevention Company, Feedzai, Partners With Highnote To Secure Acquiring Business Line

Feedzai , the world's first end-to-end financial crime prevention platform, today announced a partnership with Highnote , an innovative fintech leader, to support the launch of Highnote's new acquiring business line. By leveraging Feedzai's AI-native, real-time fraud prevention and merchant monitoring platform, Highnote was able to swiftly bring its acquiring solution to market while meeting stringent regulatory requirements.

Highnote's acquiring business enables enterprises to seamlessly and securely process transactions by integrating comprehensive fraud detection with robust merchant monitoring capabilities. To achieve this, Highnote tapped into Feedzai's agile platform, gaining access to real-time data insights. The partnership also streamlines Highnote's vendor footprint, consolidating pre- and post-authorization processes under one system.

Key Benefits of the Partnership:



Real-Time Fraud Detection: Feedzai's AI platform provides continuous monitoring to preempt and help prevent fraudulent activities.

Merchant Monitoring: Comprehensive oversight ensures compliance, protecting merchants and customers alike.

Regulatory Compliance: Feedzai's robust solutions support Highnote in adhering to regulatory requirements.

Simplified Operations: By unifying risk management processes, Highnote can efficiently deploy its acquiring offering without juggling multiple vendors. Rapid Implementation: Feedzai's agile approach enables full deployment in 40-60 days, aligning with Highnote's accelerated go-to-market strategy.

This alliance underscores Feedzai's ongoing mission to deliver cutting-edge financial crime prevention solutions that empower the leaders in fintechs to accelerate growth, manage risk effectively, and provide unmatched customer experiences.

