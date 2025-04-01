Spacelift Sets Stage For Inaugural 'Iacconf,' Infrastructure As Code Virtual Conference On May 15

IaCConf will feature practitioners from across the IaC community to share best practices, emerging trends and real-world automation strategies, with a schedule that already includes sessions from Matt Gowie, Robert Hafner, Ned in the Cloud and Rachel Sweeney among others.

LONDON, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KUBECON + CLOUDNATIVECON EUROPE AND OPENTOFU DAY - The first annual IaCConf debuts on Thursday, May 15, 2025, with sessions focused on helping DevOps and platform teams gain useful, practical insights on deploying and operating with infrastructure automation tools like OpenTofu, Terraform and Ansible. It's the first conference solely dedicated to infrastructure as code (IaC), bringing together DevOps, Platform Engineering and IT professionals to explore best practices, emerging trends and real-world case studies from practitioners who have overcome critical IaC challenges.

This half-day virtual event will dive deep into IaC tools, automation strategies and real-world implementations, covering technologies such as OpenTofu, Terraform and Ansible while fostering discussions around the future of infrastructure automation. Spacelift , OpenTofu supporter, will host the inaugural IaCConf.

IaCConf Agenda Highlights

The agenda blends practical solutions, user stories and in-depth technical sessions to provide valuable takeaways for both IaC newcomers and seasoned professionals. Highlights include:



Using Ansible and Terraform Together-Ned in the Cloud

Terraform in Depth-A fireside chat with author Robert Hafner

Wrangling My Cloud Platform: How to Clean Up the Mess-Matt Gowie From IaC to PaC: Emanating Infrastructure with Crossplane and Policy as Code-Rachel Sweeney

Free of charge and open to all, IaCConf virtual sessions will be streamed live starting at 11 a.m. EDT on May 15. In addition, participants can join an in-depth, hands-on "How to Get Started with IaC" workshop co-hosted by the OpenTofu and Masterpoint teams to delve deeper into IaC fundamentals and advance their skills.

***The developing conference agenda and registration information are available at iacconf .***

"As infrastructure as code adoption accelerates, we saw the need for a vendor-agnostic space where the community could come together," said Pawel Hytry, CEO of Spacelift. "That's why we helped bring IaCConf to life. With Spacelift's deep involvement in OpenTofu, we're committed to fostering open collaboration and creating opportunities to learn, exchange ideas and drive the future of IaC together."

Meet Spacelift at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe and OpenTofu Day

Spacelift is a sponsor of KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe in London April 1-4. Visit with the technical team at booth N560, and join Spacelift for OpenTofu Day on April 1 .

About Spacelift

Spacelift is an infrastructure orchestration platform that manages the entire infrastructure life cycle – provisioning, configuration and governance. Spacelift integrates with existing infrastructure tooling (e.g., Terraform, OpenTofu, CloudFormation, Pulumi, Ansible) to provide a single integrated workflow to deliver secure, cost-effective and resilient infrastructure, fast.

By automating deployment and configuration, providing developer self-service, golden paths with guardrails, and an OPA policy engine, Spacelift empowers businesses to accelerate developer velocity while maintaining control and governance over their infrastructure.

Sign up for a demo or a free trial at Spacelift .

Media Contact:

Cristin Connelly

Cathey Communications for Spacelift

[email protected]

SOURCE Spacelift

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED