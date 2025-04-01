Sivers Semiconductors Announces Strategic OEM Partnership With O-Net Technologies To Deliver Next-Generation External Laser Sources For Co-Packaged Optics

Strategic Collaboration Will Integrate Sivers' Advanced Lasers to O-Net's Next Generation Optical Modules, allowing AI factories to scale-up and scale-out to millions of GPUs

KISTA, Sweden, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sivers Semiconductors AB (STO: SIVE), a global leader in photonics and wireless technologies, today announced a strategic partnership with O-Net Technologies to produce high-performance external laser sources, a critical component enabling next-generation AI data center architectures.

Under the agreement, O-Net Technologies will serve as an OEM partner for Sivers Semiconductors, integrating Sivers' advanced Distributed Feedback (DFB) laser arrays into their range of External Laser Small Form Factor (ELSFP) optical modules.

This innovative product supports the adoption of Co-Packaged Optics (CPO) in switches, network interface cards and artificial intelligence (AI) applications, leading to significantly reduced power consumption over traditional pluggable transceiver technology.

"This collaboration marks a significant milestone for the optical communication technologies market," said Vickram Vathulya, CEO of Sivers Semiconductors. "By combining our expertise in high-performance laser solutions with O-Net's strong presence in optical networking, we can bring next-generation DFB lasers to a broader market. Together with O-Net Technologies, we are advancing the future of high-speed optical networking with cutting-edge photonic solutions."

"We are excited to partner with Sivers Semiconductors to enhance our ELSFP optical modules with their advanced DFB laser technology," said Austin Na, Chairman of O-Net Technologies. "This collaboration allows us to deliver higher performance and greater efficiency in optical interconnect applications, addressing the growing need for high-capacity, energy-efficient networking solutions for AI datacenter deployments."

