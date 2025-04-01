Comcast Technology Solutions Launches Comcast Media360tm To Streamline Video Operations For Broadcasters And Content Providers

MENAFN - PR Newswire) In recent decades, broadcast operations have become increasingly complex with silos of internal and external systems, workflows, and vendors all needed to reach today's viewing audiences. New back-end systems were continuously bolted onto legacy systems, creating massive complexity, duplicative efforts and increased costs. At the same time, companies are trying to address new growth opportunities globally through syndication, bundling, ad-subsidy models, D2C, social media, and AI. Comcast Media360 was designed to simplify and address these opportunities, with a 24/7 managed service backed by the proven reliability and scale of Comcast Technology Solutions.

By providing a single point of ingest for any video title, and its associated files, Comcast Media360 enables broadcasters and content owners to streamline content processing, title management, channel origination, playout, and delivery for their direct-to-consumer branded properties/apps and distribution partners, including MVPDs, vMVPDs, FAST aggregators, and social media. Comcast Media360 is the new umbrella service which encompasses three core offerings, CTS' Cloud Video Platform , Comcast MediaExpress , and Comcast MediaOrigination , which can be combined or used separately based on the unique needs of each broadcaster or content owner.

"Broadcasters and content owners around the globe recognize the need to make their video operations less duplicative and more cost-efficient, but so many remain trapped by the complexity of their legacy back-end systems," said Bart Spriester, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Streaming, Broadcast, & Advertising for Comcast Technology Solutions. "Comcast Media360 is designed to help them finally break free from the complexity of the past, lower costs, unify broadcast and streaming, streamline workflows, and expand distribution globally. Backed by the proven quality and scale of Comcast Technology Solutions, our customers can now centralize their technical efforts, freeing them to focus their precious time and resources on viewer engagement and profitability."

"Efforts to effectively streamline broadcast and streaming operations have been a holy grail for broadcasters and content owners for some time," said Maria Rua Aguete, Senior Research Director, Media and Entertainment and Technology Fellow at Omdia. "Now, however, it's becoming an economic necessity. Media companies must adopt a consumer-first strategy that is equally effective at reaching viewers across online video and traditional TV, via social, mobile, and home entertainment devices. Solutions like Comcast Media360 are designed to offload the technical complexity for broadcasters and content owners, so they can focus on viewer monetization, however and wherever it is occurring."

Key Services within Comcast Media360

Comcast Media360 is a premium managed service for the media and entertainment industry, offering an integrated suite of technologies for comprehensive global video delivery, distribution, and monetization across linear and on-demand platforms. It provides a cost-effective means to simplify and consolidate video publishing efforts globally, with expansive reach, and the proven quality assurance from Comcast Technology Solutions. Key services that comprise Comcast Media360 include:



Comcast MediaExpress , a newly launched centralized Video-On-Demand (VOD) management and distribution service for premium content providers. It provides extensive broadcast and OTT VOD distribution and VOD aggregation capabilities. Content providers simply integrate with Comcast MediaExpress for mass distribution of their premium VOD titles to reach all the leading social, OTT and pay TV platforms, including the most popular streaming video services and FAST channels.



CTS' Cloud Video Platform , provides centralized ingest, transcoding, and processing of live and on-demand video; metadata management; content protection and rights enforcement; content recommendations; server-side and contextual advertising; commerce and subscription management; content delivery and OTT distribution; advanced analytics and insights; and a managed user experience for playout across connected devices and apps. CTS' award-winning VideoAI TM enables advanced metadata augmentation, ad marker detection and insertion, and automated quality control of premium content.

Comcast MediaOrigination , provides the capabilities needed to acquire, prepare, create, package, and deliver linear or online channels and video content across devices. Content is acquired either as live video or file-based acquisition via satellite, fiber, or secure IP. Channels are then prepared with CTS' rendering operations, cloud-based content supply chain implementation, media asset management, and traffic and metadata services. Next, channels are created with capabilities such as channel automation playout (e.g., advanced graphics, SCTE triggers, closed captioning, and more), and master control, and VideoAI. From there, channels are prepared with the necessary encoding, encryption, and linear rights management (LRM) and authorization policies, then delivered via satellite uplink, fiber, secure internet, or CDNs for MVPDs, vMVPDs, or FAST channels across any screen.

Comcast Technology Solutions at NAB Show 2025

Key benefits of Comcast Media360 will be showcased on April 5 during the 2025 Devoncroft Executive Summit , in Las Vegas, and during an executive session featuring Stephanie Mitchko, Executive Vice President, Global Media Operations and Technology at AMC Networks . From April 6 to April 9, at NAB Show 2025 , Comcast Technology Solutions will host meetings at a suite at The Encore Las Vegas. To schedule a meeting with Comcast Technology Solutions at the NAB Show 2025, click here . For additional information about Comcast Media360 or Comcast Technology Solutions, visit: .

About Comcast Technology Solutions

Comcast Technology Solutions, a division of one of the world's leading media and technology companies, brings Comcast Corporation's proven technologies to an evolving list of industries worldwide. Comcast Technology Solutions offers a broad portfolio of solutions that deliver flexibility at scale for global video, media, communications, data applications, and cybersecurity & compliance. Customers include leading content and streaming video providers, pay TV operators and MVPDs, advertisers, communications providers, financial service providers, retailers, and more. For more information, visit Comcast Technology Solutions .

SOURCE Comcast Technology Solutions