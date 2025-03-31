Coinbase CEO Advocates For Legal Changes To Enable Onchain Interest In Stablecoins

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong is advocating for regulatory changes to allow on-chain interest for stablecoins. In a recent tweet, Armstrong highlighted the need to amend existing laws to permit users to earn interest on stablecoin holdings directly on the blockchain.

Armstrong emphasized the benefits of enabling on-chain interest, stating that it would provide more opportunities for users to earn passive income. He believes that by allowing on-chain interest for stablecoins, it would create a more efficient financial system and promote innovation within the cryptocurrency space.

Currently, existing regulations hinder the ability for stablecoin holders to earn interest on their holdings while keeping them stored on the blockchain. Armstrong's call for change reflects the growing need for regulatory clarity surrounding stablecoins and decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols.

It is essential for regulators to adapt to the changing landscape of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology to foster innovation and growth in the industry. By updating laws to enable on-chain interest for stablecoins, users can leverage their assets more effectively and participate in the growing DeFi ecosystem.

Armstrong's push for regulatory changes underscores the importance of creating a more conducive environment for cryptocurrency adoption and development. As the industry continues to evolve, it is crucial for policymakers to work collaboratively with industry leaders to establish clear guidelines that support innovation and protect consumers.

Crypto Investing Risk Warning

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk.

Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.

This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.