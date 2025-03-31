AV8 Realty Launches Groundbreaking MLS Integration For Aviation Real Estate

AV8 Realty Booth at Sun N Fun 2025

AV8 Realty PropSync - How our MLS Integration works with our AI & Automation Technology

AV8 Realty VFR Map Search of Aviation Real Estate Propert

AV8 Realty, is thrilled to announce the launch of its innovative MLS integration service using AI & automation technology to only display aviation real estate.

- Melanie RiddickLAKELAND, FL, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- AV8 Realty , a leading platform for aviation real estate, is thrilled to announce the launch of its innovative MLS integration service. This cutting-edge technology leverages artificial intelligence to sift through tens of thousands of listings on MLS IDX feeds, showcasing only aviation-specific properties-such as airpark homes, hangars, airpark land, and private airports available for sale or lease-on AV8Realty. With this new feature, aviation enthusiasts and property seekers can easily discover properties tailored to their unique needs.Aviation-First Platform for Pilots and Aircraft OwnersWhat sets AV8 Realty apart is its ability to merge traditional MLS listing data with critical aviation-specific details such as runway length and surface type, fuel availability, and more. This ensures that buyers and lessees find properties that not only meet their living requirements but also align with their aviation needs.Covering Over 60% of Florida, Including Spruce Creek Fly-InAV8 Realty has successfully integrated with Beaches MLS, Stellar MLS, and Daytona Beach of Realtors MLS, covering more than 60% of Florida's real estate market. This includes listings in the renowned Spruce Creek Fly-In community, where AV8 Realty's dedicated broker, David Scheidl, lives and works. As an expert in this premier aviation enclave, David brings unmatched local insight to serve clients in this iconic fly-in destination.Nationwide Listings Available NowIn addition to its MLS integrations, AV8 Realty currently features aviation property listings from across the United States, uploaded directly by owners, real estate agents, and brokers. Anyone can list their aviation property for FREE on AV8Realty to gain exposure with pilots and aircraft owners searching for their next airpark home, hangar, or private airport.Debuting at Sun 'n Fun 2025AV8 Realty will unveil this groundbreaking AI technology at Sun 'n Fun 2025, one of the aviation community's most anticipated events. Attendees can experience the platform firsthand at AV8 Realty's booth, SNF-006, located right next to Prop 75 and behind hangars B & C. This showcase marks a significant milestone as AV8 Realty brings its AI-driven MLS IDX solution to pilots, aircraft owners, and industry professionals.National Expansion PlansWhile the initial MLS IDX integration launch focuses on Florida, AV8 Realty is set to roll out its integration to MLSs across the United States. This expansion will deliver unparalleled access to aviation real estate listings nationwide, connecting the aviation community with properties tailored to their lifestyle and operational demands.Opportunities for MLSs and AgentsAV8 Realty invites other MLSs to partner with us to highlight their aviation properties to a targeted audience of pilots and aircraft owners. By integrating with AV8 Realty, MLSs can empower their local agents with powerful tools to attract aviation property buyers. Interested MLSs are encouraged to reach out to discuss integration options.For real estate agents specializing in aviation properties, AV8 Realty offers custom listing integrations and partnership opportunities. Agents can have their MLS data feeds seamlessly incorporated into AV8 Realty's platform, enabling them to receive qualified, aviation-related leads. Agents interested in these opportunities are invited to contact AV8 Realty to explore partnership options.Building a National Network of Referral PartnersAV8 Realty is dedicated to establishing a national network of referral partners to collaborate with our qualified leads, offering expert guidance to clients buying or selling aviation real estate. Agents with expertise in this niche market are encouraged to join this growing network and connect with motivated buyers and sellers.About AV8 RealtyAV8 Realty is committed to serving the aviation community through a seamless, technology-driven platform for discovering aviation real estate. Specializing in airpark homes, hangars, land, and private airports, AV8 Realty blends AI innovation with deep aviation expertise to meet the needs of pilots and aircraft owners. For more information or to list your property for free, visit AV8Realty.ContactMLS Integration Inquiries: MLSs interested in showcasing aviation properties can reach out to ... discuss integration options.Agent Partnership Inquiries: Agents specializing in aviation real estate can contact AV8 Realty at ... to explore custom listing integrations and lead opportunities.General Contact: You can direct general inquires to ... or by calling 772-888-0747

Melanie Riddick

AV8 Realty

+1 772-888-0747

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.