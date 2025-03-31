Pony AI Inc. Investors: Company Investigated By The Portnoy Law Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

​LOS ANGELES, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Pony AI Inc. (“Pony” or“the Company”) (NASDAQ: PONY) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud and may file a class action on behalf of investors. Pony investors that lost money on their investment are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

On or about November 27, 2024, Pony completed its U.S. initial public offering ("IPO"), selling 20 million American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") at $13.00 per share.

Subsequently, on March 25, 2025, Pony issued a press release announcing its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024. Among other disclosures, the company reported a 29.8% year-over-year decline in sales and a 61.9% drop in revenue from its Robotaxi services.

Following this announcement, the price of Pony's ADSs declined by $1.07 per share, or 8.1%, closing at $12.14 on March 25, 2025.

