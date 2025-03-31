Banco Macro Announces The Appointment Of Mr. Juan Parma As Its New CEO

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "The appointment of Mr. Juan Parma as new CEO is a great opportunity to continue strengthening our Bank and think ahead with more growth and innovation," said Mr. Jorge Brito, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Banco Macro S.A.

During his vast experience, Mr. Parma has been a great disruptor, leading initiatives that have translated into greater operating efficiency and have transformed customer experience in the institutions he previously worked for. Mr. Parma's strategic focus has allowed banks in the past to seize market opportunities, thus making him the right fit for Banco Macro S.A.

"It is an honor and a privilege to be appointed as CEO of Banco Macro S.A. in these particular times for our institution and Argentina. I want to reflect on the Bank's history, deeply marked by a growth mindset and the unwavering commitment with the country's development that has allowed Banco Macro S.A. to consolidate as one of the leading banks in Argentina," said Mr. Parma

Mr. Parma holds a degree in Business Administration from Universidad Nacional de la Plata a Masters degree in Business Administration from Universidad del CEMA and has participated in multiple international leadership courses in Singapore, France and the United States of America.

