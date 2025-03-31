AI Connect London Forum, A Clifford Chance Initiative With Support From Tapestry Networks, Explores Advancing Adoption And Oversight Of Artificial Intelligence

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Directors and executives from top global companies and financial institutions, policymakers, subject matter experts, and Clifford Chance leaders met in London to discuss AI applications, the governance and oversight of the technology, and the potential impact the mass deployment of more powerful models may have on society. The meeting was attended by 28 senior leaders from companies with a combined market capitalization of approximately $5.4 trillion.

The culmination of these discussions is presented in the comprehensive report, " Advancing adoption and oversight of AI ."

Devika Kornbacher, Co-Chair, Global Tech Group at Clifford Chance, says : "AI Connect has become a pivotal program for fostering collaboration and innovation in the rapidly-evolving AI landscape. By bringing together leaders with various roles in several sectors, we are advancing the conversation around effective widespread adoption of AI. This initiative underscores our commitment to harnessing AI's potential while navigating its complexities for the benefit of society."

The report delves into several key themes:



The deployment of generative AI is in its early stages: The pace of change in AI has been rapid over the past two years. While some technologists are questioning if generative AI models are reaching their limits, participants agree that the commercialization of the technology is still in its infancy. To capitalize on the promise the technology presents, companies must balance their focus across three unique horizons: productivity, reasoning, and automation.



Companies are confronting barriers as they seek to accelerate adoption: Companies are making substantial investments to integrate AI, yet they face consistent obstacles that limit the technology's effectiveness and potential return on investment. As a result, organizations are experimenting with different strategies to accelerate adoption.



The risks and oversight of AI are evolving with the technology: As organizations have had more time to experiment with the technology, new risks and concerns are emerging. At the same time, oversight and governance remain a work in progress.

The regulatory environment is fluid as policymakers balance potentially competing priorities: In 2024, the regulatory environment surrounding AI changed dramatically, and it is likely to accelerate in 2025 as regimes take distinct approaches to balancing AI safety with the race to lead in AI supremacy.

Tucker Nielsen, Managing Director at Tapestry Networks, says : "The AI beat marches on and, if any, will only accelerate as companies, policymakers, and society at large grapple with how to responsibly deploy the technology. As DeepSeek demonstrates, AI remains a fluid playing field which presents both real opportunities and risks for senior leaders."

