Miller Environmental Group Appoints Robb Schreck As Chief Executive Officer

Seasoned Executive with 30 Years of Experience to Lead the Company's Next Phase of Growth

CALVERTON, N.Y., March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Miller Environmental Group, Inc. ("Miller" or the "Company"), a leading provider of essential waste, industrial and environmental services across the United States, today announced the appointment of Robb Schreck as Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors. Mr. Schreck succeeds Rudy Streng, who is transitioning to a new role as Senior Advisor to the CEO where he will collaborate with Mr. Schreck on strategic growth initiatives.

Mr. Schreck brings over 30 years of experience leading growth strategies and driving operational excellence at business services companies. Most recently, he served as the CEO of HEPACO, an environmental and emergency services provider in the eastern United States, where he played a crucial role in the company's development from 2019 through its acquisition by Clean Harbors (NYSE: CLH ) in 2024. Previously, he held senior leadership positions at Elior North America, Ingersoll Rand, and Schindler Elevator Corporation. He holds a BBA in Accounting from Niagara University and an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

"I'm honored to join Miller Environmental Group to lead the company into its next chapter of growth as we further expand our branch and facility network and service to our customers," said Mr. Schreck. "I've admired Miller's commitment to safety, exceptional service, and quality standards, which have established the company as a trusted leader in the industry. I look forward to working with our talented team to uphold these core values and advance our mission."

About Miller Environmental Group

Miller, founded in 1971, is a service-led, industry-leading provider of waste, industrial, and environmental services serving all sectors of the economy, including power & utility, transportation, retail, and manufacturing. The Company's vertically-integrated network of waste treatment facilities, and national network of branches and subcontractors allows it to provide its complementary service offering at scale. Operating in 30 locations, the Company counts several Fortune 500 companies among its varied client base. For more information on Miller, please visit .

Media Contact

Ed Trissel / Sarah Salky / Kate Thompson

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

212-355-4449

[email protected]

SOURCE Miller Environmental Group

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED