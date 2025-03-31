Positron Corporation Secures $8 Million In Capital To Accelerate Growth And Market Expansion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Niagara Falls, NY, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Positron Corporation (OTC: POSC) (the“Company”), a leading molecular imaging medical device company specializing in Positron Emission Tomography (PET) and PET-CT imaging systems and clinical support services, is pleased to announce it has secured $8 million in capital to accelerate its expansion in the PET-CT market and further strengthen its position as a premier provider of advanced imaging technology and services for nuclear cardiology and oncology. The investment was exclusively equity based, offering 8 million shares of its common stock to two strategic investors.

This investment will enable Positron to advance its strategic initiatives, including sales and marketing efforts and sales personnel, enhancing its current and future product offerings and further solidifying its partnerships within the nuclear medical imaging industry. The Company anticipates this capital to drive Positron's advancement of the PET modality, strengthen its presence in North America and support future expansion to European markets. Additionally, it will be a significant foundation for the Company to resume SEC filings and move toward uplisting on a senior stock exchange.

Additionally, this capital raise aligns with Positron's long-term vision of collaborating with current and future strategic alliances, enhancing its technology portfolio, and expanding its global footprint. The Company remains committed to driving innovation in molecular imaging and ensuring that more healthcare providers have access to the most advanced diagnostic tools available.

Adel Abdullah, President of Positron, stated, "Positron is now well positioned to expand and reinforce its leading role in the PET-CT imaging industry," Mr. Abdullah added, "The demand for PET is just at the beginning of significant adoption stemming from an unprecedented industry shift towards the superior modality and performance of PET-CT imaging. We expect this capital to accelerate customer acquisitions, enter new markets, introduce new products and develop a competitive edge in the marketplace. We believe Positron will play a key role in the future advancement of the PET modality.”

ABOUT POSITRON CORPORATION

Positron Corporation is a medical technology company that co-develops, manufactures, and sells state-of-the-art PET and PET-CT imaging systems and clinical services to nuclear medicine healthcare providers throughout North America.

Positron specializes in the field of cardiac Positron Emission Tomography (PET) imaging, the gold standard in cardiac diagnostics. Positron's innovative PET/PET-CT technologies, clinical services and practice solutions enables healthcare providers to accurately diagnose coronary artery disease and improve patient outcomes while practicing cost effective medicine.

Positron's Attrius® PET and NeuSight PET-CT imaging systems and distinct market position are substantial advantages unique to Positron that will facilitate the adoption of cardiac PET and the growth of the nuclear imaging market. Positron will soon offer a state-of-the-art PET-CT 4D molecular imaging device in the Affinity PET-CT 4D 64-Slice. Positron's PET-CT(s) will enable nuclear cardiologists to utilize the full capabilities of molecular imaging and nuclear medicine. Positron's PET-CT systems will also enable the Company to fully service and meet the demands of the vast oncology imaging segment of nuclear medicine.

Positron is committed to expanding the cardiac and oncology PET modality by delivering the best technology and value to imaging specialists and will continue to advance its technology through its co-developer, supplier, and R&D venture with Shenyang Intelligent Neuclear Technology Co. a subsidiary of Neusoft Medical Systems.

Please visit the Company's website at:

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains statements which may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Positron Corporation, and members of its management as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Some of the risks and uncertainties that may cause such differences include, among other things: economic conditions, including the impact of foreign currency fluctuations; future U.S. and global political and regulatory conditions; geopolitical events; manufacturing, distribution and supply chain disruptions and cost increases; and new product introductions by our competitors. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results even if new information becomes available in the future.

