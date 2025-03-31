Japan's Terrifying 'Megaquake' Forecast: Up To 3 Lakh Deaths Feared. What Is The Nankai Trough Threat?
Japan had issued its first ever advisory in August 2024 for a potential "megaquake" along the Nankai Trough, a 900-kilometre undersea fault stretching from Shizuoka to Kyushu . The megaquake rules were drawn up after the devastating 2011 earthquake, tsunami and Fukushima nuclear disaster.
Tokyo's urgency stems from the trough's volatile tectonic activity, where the Philippine Sea Plate subducts beneath the Eurasian Plate, storing energy capable of unleashing earthquakes up to magnitude 9.1.Also Read | Myanmar earthquake: Military junta still bombing towns? Death toll hits 1,700 Why Is Tokyo Fearing a Megaquake?
The Nankai Trough has a 70-80% probability of producing a magnitude 8–9 quake within the next 30 years, according to Japanese government estimates.
Historical patterns show megaquakes recur here every 100–200 years, with the last major event in 1946.
A rupture could trigger tsunamis reaching 30–34 metres within minutes, devastating coastal prefectures like Shizuoka, Kochi, and Wakayama.
Tokyo's updated projections-revised from a 2014 forecast of 323,000 deaths-now predict 215,000 tsunami fatalities, 73,000 from collapsing buildings, and 9,000 from fires.Also Read | Bangkok Earthquake: Why did only this China-backed company's building collapse? What Makes the Nankai Trough So Dangerous?
The Nankai Trough's tectonic strain, accumulated over centuries, poses a threat due to its potential for sequential megaquakes.Research by Tohoku and Kyoto Universities warns that a magnitude 7+ quake here raises the likelihood of a follow-up tremor 100–3,600 times higher than normal within a week.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment