Sage Strengthens Investment In Atlanta With Four Expanded Community Partnerships

- Richard HicksATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Multiyear commitments will increase access to technology education, workforce development, and capital for businessesSage, the global leader in accounting, financial, HR, and payroll technology for small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) is deepening its commitment to Atlanta by partnering with four local nonprofits to expand access to education, technology, and economic opportunity. These multiyear investments in HYPE, Inspiredu , Per Scholas Atlanta, and Access to Capital for Entrepreneurs (ACE) are executed through Sage Foundation and reflect the company's dedication to empowering communities, fostering digital inclusion, and supporting the next generation of business leaders.“With more than 25 years operating here, Sage is proud to call Atlanta home in North America, and we recognize the city's role as a hub for innovation and economic opportunity,” said Mark Hickman, Managing Director of North America at Sage.“As we deepen our roots here, we are more than a part of the corporate landscape. We are investing in the people and businesses who make this city thrive, committed to opening doors for diverse talent, expanding access to technology education, and giving small businesses the support they need to succeed. It's about empowering the next generation of leaders and entrepreneurs right here in our own community.”Driving Economic Mobility and Workforce DevelopmentMultiyear commitments by Sage will support the following locally based organizations:.Access to Capital for Entrepreneurs (ACE): A two-year partnership that will help at least 100 entrepreneurs access ACE's Business Advisory Services, which provide financial education, coaching, and mentorship to small business owners-especially women, people of color, and individuals from low-to-moderate-income backgrounds..HYPE (Helping Young People Excel): A three-year partnership that will introduce 225 scholars to hands-on computer science education through HYPE's After-School Program, sponsor a global coding experience for 30 scholars, and provide opportunities for up to 350 girls to engage in HYPE's Tech Conferences. Their inaugural conference took place on March 4, 2025..Inspiredu: A three-year collaboration focused on bridging the digital divide by equipping 250-300 adult learners annually with essential digital literacy skills. Support will enable participants to attend digital skills workshops, receive refurbished laptops, and gain access to a free technology help desk for ongoing support..Per Scholas Atlanta: Through this three-year partnership, Sage will help train 18 adult learners each year in high-demand technology fields, such as IT support, cybersecurity, and software engineering. Graduates of Per Scholas will earn industry certifications and gain direct access to employment opportunities, building a stronger tech-talent pipeline.Sherri Sims, Managing Director of Per Scholas Atlanta said, "Sage has been a valued partner for many years, supporting our learners through mock interviews and field trips. This financial commitment further amplifies their impact-every dollar invested strengthens the workforce and delivers lasting economic growth for the Atlanta community."Richard Hicks, CEO of Inspiredu said, "Inspiredu is proud to partner with the Sage Foundation to empower learners with essential digital skills. Their support helps us prepare individuals to be work-ready and succeed in today's digital economy."Strengthening Atlanta's FutureThese partnerships reinforce the company's ongoing investment in Atlanta's tech ecosystem and economic development. By providing access to education, technology, and capital, Sage is driving meaningful change for individuals and businesses across the city.Coinciding with today's announcement, Sage celebrates a major milestone with the opening of its new North American headquarters at Ponce City Market, right in the heart of Atlanta. And this June, Sage will bring even more energy to the city by hosting its annual conference, Sage Future, at the Georgia World Congress Center. The event will welcome 5,000 attendees from across the U.S. and Canada, showcasing Atlanta as a hub for innovation and forward-thinking business leadership.As part of its commitment to long-term growth in the region, Sage remains dedicated to being a catalyst for positive change and a partner in building a stronger and thriving Atlanta.-ends-About InspireduInspiredu is a Georgia-based non-profit working to bridge the gaps in device ownership, digital literacy, and digital access by providing Georgia's most marginalized and vulnerable citizens with the devices and training they need to become a part of the global internet community. In Inspiredu's digital skilling workshops, participants learn fundamental technical skills such as turning the computer on and accessing the internet, practicing internet safety, using basic software such as Microsoft Office, understanding how to use technology to increase financial wellness or acquire certifications to bolster work readiness, and understanding how to use online resources to support student learning. The communities that Inspiredu serves, both rural and urban, are families of lower incomes who lack the devices and training necessary to take advantage of recent broadband initiatives in Georgia. To learn more, please visit .About SageSage exists to knock down barriers so everyone can thrive, starting with the millions of Small and Mid Sized Businesses served by us, our partners and accountants. Customers trust our finance, HR and payroll software to make work and money flow. By digitizing business processes and relationships with customers, suppliers, employees, banks and governments, our digital network connects SMBs, removing friction and delivering insights. Knocking down barriers also means we use our time, technology and experience to tackle digital inequality, economic inequality and the climate crisis.About Sage FoundationSage Foundation has been knocking down barriers in our communities since 2015. By mobilizing our colleagues, partners, and customers through impactful programs, Sage Foundation is helping underrepresented entrepreneurs to grow their businesses while equipping the entrepreneurs of tomorrow with the skills they need to succeed.Media contact:Francesca Williams...‪(404) 593-0490

