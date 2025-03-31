Aetion Launches Aetion® Evidence Platform Availability In AWS Marketplace, Accelerating Real-World Evidence Benefits For Its Customers

Aetion's industry-leading platform integrates advanced analytics, scalable workflows and actionable insights empowering organizations to unlock the full potential of their data and achieve measurable impact

NEW YORK, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aetion , the global leader in real-world evidence (RWE) technology and analytics, today announced the availability of its Aetion® Evidence Platform (AEP) in Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on AWS. This launch removes implementation barriers, simplifies procurement and enables life sciences organizations, payers and regulators to harness scalable, cloud-based evidence generation with the security and reliability of AWS.

AEP empowers organizations to analyze real-world data (RWD) to generate transparent, reproducible and regulatory-grade evidence for decision-making in drug development, market access, policy and pricing. By leveraging AWS Marketplace, Aetion streamlines access to its platform and reliable, fit-for-purpose solutions tailored to meet each organization's specific objectives, as well as accelerating time-to-insights and ensuring compliance with global regulatory standards.

Aetion relies on AWS as its core infrastructure, leveraging services such as Amazon Bedrock to power its artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML)-driven capabilities in order to unlock hidden insights about patient populations and translate scientific intent to results . These technologies enhance AEP's ability to process complex RWD at scale, enabling sophisticated hypothesis generation and analysis automation for evidence generation.

"The availability of AEP in AWS Marketplace underscores our commitment to providing scalable, high-impact solutions that help organizations make real-world data work for them," said Jay Podence, senior vice president of Commercial Partnerships at Aetion. "By integrating with AWS, we offer our new and existing customers a seamless path to deploy and scale real-world evidence studies with enhanced efficiency and security. This is the first step in our vision to expand our collaboration with AWS to bring more value to our customers. Ultimately, our goal is to deliver an end-to-end real-world evidence platform that fully integrates with the customer's AWS-owned instances."

Key benefits of AEP availability in AWS Marketplace:



Seamless Procurement: AWS Marketplace simplifies contracting and billing, enabling faster access to AEP.

Scalability and Performance: Built on AWS, AEP leverages cloud-native infrastructure to handle large-scale real-world data analyses.

Security and Compliance: AEP operates within the secure AWS environment, aligning with HIPAA, GDPR and 21 CFR Part 11 regulatory requirements. Integration with AWS Services: AEP seamlessly integrates AI/ML services and analytics tools, enhancing data-driven insights.

The launch of AEP in AWS Marketplace marks a milestone in Aetion's mission to enable RWD analytics at scale. Organizations can now purchase and deploy AEP directly through AWS Marketplace, unlocking powerful insights for clinical and commercial decision-making.

To learn more about Aetion in AWS Marketplace, visit here .

About Aetion



Aetion® is a global healthcare technology company delivering real-world evidence (RWE) solutions to biopharma, medical device manufacturers, payers and regulators. Headquartered in New York, Aetion applies validated epidemiologic methods, causal inference and structured analytics to transform real-world data (RWD) into decision-grade insights. Aetion Evidence Platform® (AEP) supports predictive analytics, personalized treatment strategies, and scalable solutions for regulatory submissions, market access and clinical development. Recognized for scientific rigor and transparency, Aetion delivers regulator-accepted evidence on the safety, effectiveness and value of medical treatments-enabling healthcare leaders to shape the future of medicine. Learn more at aetion and follow us on LinkedIn .

SOURCE Aetion

