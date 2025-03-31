Electrolit Brings Run Club Culture To The Festival Scene With The Launch Of The Electrolit Campground 5K At Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Starting at 8:00 AM PST on both Saturdays of Coachella weekends, participants will join the founder of the Electrolit-backed Venice Run Club for a fun, community-driven 5K through the Coachella campgrounds. The event brings hydration and wellness to the festival circuit, celebrating the growing connection between run club culture and the festival lifestyle. It's a 5K for everyone – no stress, no time clock – just a group of like-minded individuals coming together to get moving, stay hydrated, and set the tone for a weekend full of fun.

"The Coachella crowd is unlike any other," said Justin Shields, Founder of Venice Run Club. "It's a blend of people who are here for the music, the art, and the culture. And now, they're embracing wellness in a big way. With the Electrolit Festival 5K, we're adding an element that's been missing – fitness and hydration, in a space that's already about living in the moment. Venice Run Club is excited to work with Electrolit as they push the boundaries of wellness at festivals, and we're glad to be part of that shift."

Electrolit will keep participants fueled with its electrolyte-packed beverages, ensuring festival-goers are ready to dive straight into the festival action-whether they're dancing in the crowd, soaking in the sights, or enjoying Electrolit's hydration at its art-forward installation on Coachella's festival grounds.

For more details, visit: coachella/activities

Electrolit can be shopped at Kroger, Sam's Club, HEB, 7-Eleven, Costco, and more, and through online channels. For more information, visit or follow them on Instagram or Facebook @Electrolit

About Electrolit

Electrolit manufactures a scientifically formulated premium hydration beverage that replenishes the body after physical activity, intense heat, or a night of partying. Founded in Mexico in 1950, since, Electrolit has become revered by athletes and partygoers alike as a recovery drink. Formulated with magnesium, potassium, calcium, sodium glucose, and sodium lactate plus six ions for electrolyte absorption, Electrolit aids in the recovery of the hydro electrolytic imbalance, fulfilling metabolic and hydration needs. Available in 15 delicious flavors, Electrolit is currently offered in national, grocery, convenience and online channels across the nation, including Walmart, Kroger, Jewel-Osco, 7-11 and more. Electrolit is manufactured and owned by Pisa Pharmaceuticals, the largest pharmaceutical company in Mexico and Latin America.

Media contact:

Bethany Willetts | [email protected]

SOURCE Electrolit