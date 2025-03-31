Canyon State RV & Camper Shells LLC Becomes An Authorized Dealer For LEER Camper Shells In Arizona

Canyon State RV & Camper Shells LLC in Phoenix, AZ, is now an official dealer for LEER Camper Shells, offering premium truck bed protection & storage solutions.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- State RV & Camper Shells LLC, a leading provider of camper shells and truck accessories in Arizona, is excited to announce its new partnership as an authorized dealer for LEER Camper Shells . This expansion brings high-quality, durable, and stylish truck caps to truck owners looking for superior protection, storage, and adventure-ready solutions.

A Trusted Name in Truck Bed Covers

LEER has long been recognized as a top brand for truck bed protection and camper shells, offering innovative designs, premium materials, and customization options for various truck models. With this new partnership, Canyon State RV & Camper Shells LLC is now Arizona's go-to retailer for LEER's complete lineup, including:

- Fiberglass and Aluminum Camper Shells – Combining durability with sleek aesthetics.

- Commercial-Grade Caps – Built tough for work trucks and fleet vehicles.

- LEER Locker Storage Solutions – Maximizing truck bed organization.

- Sport & Adventure Models – Ideal for overlanding, camping, and outdoor excursions.

Whether truck owners are looking to protect their gear, enhance storage, or outfit their vehicles for off-road adventures, LEER provides a trusted, high-performance solution.

Note from the Owner

"We are thrilled to bring LEER Camper Shells to our customers, providing Arizona truck owners with one of the most trusted and durable brands in the industry." - Steve Silverstein, Owner of Canyon State RV & Camper Shells LLC

Expanding Choices for Arizona Truck Owners

"Our goal has always been to offer truck owners the best camper shells and accessories available," said Steve Silverstein, Owner of Canyon State RV & Camper Shells LLC. "With LEER Camper Shells, we can now provide one of the most trusted brands in the industry, ensuring our customers receive top-quality truck bed solutions for any lifestyle."

About Canyon State RV & Camper Shells LLC

For over 38 years, Canyon State RV & Camper Shells LLC has been a leading provider of camper shells, truck accessories, and RV solutions in Phoenix, AZ. Known for exceptional service and a vast product selection, the company caters to truck owners, outdoor enthusiasts, and professionals looking for reliable, high-quality products.

For more information about LEER Camper Shells or to schedule an installation, visit 1818 W Bell Rd #130B, Phoenix, AZ 85023, United States , or call (602) 517-2613.

