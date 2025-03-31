GUESS JEANS And Nicolai Marciano Announce An Exciting New Creative Partnership With World Renowned Japanese Multi-Hyphenated Artist VERDY.

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Since 2023, GUESS JEANS has maintained an ongoing series of global partnerships with VERDY, activating across Paris and Osaka. In 2025 Nicolai Marciano solidified the brand's relationship with the multi-hyphenate artist, welcoming VERDY into the GUESS JEANS family.

"I'm excited to be working with GUESS JEANS and my good friend, Nicolai. I've always respected how much passion he and his family have put into the brand. GUESS has so much history and culture and I'm happy to be a part of it." - VERDY

Following the brand launch in 2024, Nicolai Marciano curated global activations, opened Flagship stores in Amsterdam and Berlin, and spearheaded the brand's expansion to India through a partnership with Tata Unistore. The partnership announcement of VERDY is the latest installment in the GUESS JEANS global evolution, developing in-market expansions alongside the brand's cultural and artistic rolodex.

"I've had the pleasure to know and be friends with VERDY over the years. I've always admired his kindness and ability to bring a fun and playful element to everything he touches. Pursuing a major shift in our strategy in Japan, which is now focused through a GUESS JEANS lens, I felt strongly about bringing VERDY in for this exciting new chapter." - Nicolai Marciano.

As Japan's creative pioneer, VERDY plans to enhance and reimagine the GUESS JEANS Global universe. Bringing a new energy, the appointment of VERDY forecasts the next phase in the brand's Japan expansion strategy.

VERDY's illustrious portfolio includes iconic projects such as "Girls Don't Cry" and "Wasted Youth," along with his beloved characters Vick and Visty. His collaborations span global brands like Nike, Human Made, Kenzo, Beats by Dre, McDonald's, Instagram, and Dover Street Market. Notably, he served as the artistic director for ComplexCon Long Beach 2022, ComplexCon Hong Kong 2024, and the K-pop sensation Blackpink's "Born Pink" tour.

As part of GUESS JEANS' ongoing commitment to spotlight innovative and emerging voices shaping fashion, art, music, and culture, VERDY joins the brand's creative universe. This partnership comes ahead of the highly anticipated GUESS JEANS flagship store openings in Tokyo and Los Angeles, bridging influences from both cities and setting the stage for what's next.

For press enquiries, please contact AGENCY ELEVEN, [email protected]

SOURCE Guess?, Inc.