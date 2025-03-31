Inhabit Announces Leadership Updates: John Kristel Appointed Interim CEO/President Denisa Leka Joins As Chief Financial Officer

MENAFN - PR Newswire) These leadership updates follow Inhabit's recent investment from, reinforcing the company's commitment to long-term growth, innovation, and delivering best-in-class solutions to customers.

Global Residential and Short-Term Rental PropTech company, Inhabit, announces new CFO and Interim CEO.

Since co-founding Inhabit in 2015, Lisa has played a pivotal role in shaping the company's vision, culture, and growth. Under her leadership, Inhabit has expanded its market presence and built a reputation as a global PropTech leader serving the residential and vacation property management industries. In her new role as Executive Advisor, Lisa will remain actively engaged with the leadership team, offering guidance and insight to support Inhabit's continued success.

"Nine years ago, we started Inhabit, and it has been one of the greatest privileges of my life to work with such an incredible team," said Lisa Stinnett. "As I step into this new role, my commitment to our company, customers, and employees remains as strong as ever. Having worked closely with John Kristel, both in the past and more recently as our President, I know he will continue to build on our strong foundation. I am also excited to welcome Denisa Leka to the team-her expertise will be instrumental in our next phase of growth."

John Kristel brings extensive leadership experience and a deep understanding of Inhabit's operations and strategic vision. As Interim CEO/President, he will focus on driving innovation, operational excellence, and customer success.

"I am honored to step into this role and grateful for Lisa's ongoing partnership and leadership," said Kristel. "Inhabit has an extraordinary team, and I look forward to working alongside them to further our mission. We are also thrilled to have Denisa join us as CFO; her expertise will strengthen our financial strategy as we continue to scale."

Denisa Leka joins Inhabit with a strong background in financial leadership. As CFO, Denisa will oversee the company's financial strategy, ensuring alignment with Inhabit's long-term goals.

"I am excited to join Inhabit at such a dynamic time for the company," said Leka. "I look forward to contributing to its continued success and working with our talented team to drive financial and strategic growth."

These leadership updates reinforce Inhabit's commitment to innovation, growth, and delivering exceptional value to its customers and partners.

About Inhabit

Inhabit is a global PropTech software company serving the residential and vacation property management industries. Our 1,100+ employees drive strategic partnerships, deliver best-in-class software solutions and services, and foster innovation and collaboration with business leaders and industry experts. To learn more, visit Inhabit .

