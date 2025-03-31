Alpha Vision To Showcase AI Agent-Powered Security Solutions At ISC West 2025

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Vision , a leader in AI-driven security automation, will showcase its latest AI agent-powered surveillance solutions at ISC West 2025. Visitors will experience hands-on demonstrations of Alpha Vision's flagship offerings: AI Inspector , Magic Search , and Virtual Guard . These solutions, powered by intelligent AI agents, are designed to automate surveillance tasks, accelerate incident response, and optimize security team productivity-while significantly reducing operational costs.

As physical security demands grow more complex, organizations are seeking smarter tools that increase visibility without increasing overhead. Alpha Vision's platform addresses this challenge through a coordinated system of AI agents that continuously monitor, analyze, and act on real-time data. The result is a more proactive and efficient security operation that achieves meaningful cost savings through automation.

Key Solutions at ISC West:



AI Inspector : An autonomous patrol and reporting agent that provides 360° site coverage using a single PTZ camera (with up to 25× zoom). AI Inspector conducts patrols every few minutes, detects activities in real time, and enables custom object detection rules for each location.



Magic Search : A lightning-fast video search tool that works like a search engine for surveillance footage. Users can locate specific events or objects using simple keywords and immediately retrieve relevant video, map locations, and live feeds.

Virtual Guard : A real-time deterrence system that issues automated, customizable voice alerts when potential threats are detected-intervening instantly and reducing reliance on manual escalation.

Together, these AI-powered capabilities help security teams recognize 10x more activity, reduce reporting time by up to 90% , and streamline day-to-day workflows-ultimately reducing labor-related expenses and freeing up staff to focus on high-priority tasks.

"At Alpha Vision, we're redefining physical security with a system of intelligent AI agents that work in sync to detect, search, and respond," said Yi Jin, Ph.D., Head of Marketing and Growth at Alpha Vision . "We're excited to show ISC West attendees how this coordinated AI experience enhances visibility, accelerates decision-making, and unlocks new efficiencies for security teams."

Attendees of ISC West 2025 are invited to visit Alpha Vision at booth #5076 for live demonstrations of the AI Inspector, Magic Search, and Virtual Guard solutions. To explore the platform and view product demos, visit alphavision .

About Alpha Vision

Alpha Vision is a leading provider of next-generation AI-powered physical security solutions. Its flagship platform operates through a network of intelligent AI agents, enabling autonomous surveillance, intelligent video search, and proactive threat deterrence. By automating routine security tasks and empowering human teams, Alpha Vision helps organizations reduce operational costs, improve response times, and strengthen safety outcomes. The company is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Media Contact:

Yi Jin, Ph.D.

Head of Marketing and Growth, Alpha Vision

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 650.529.6508

SOURCE Alpha Vision

