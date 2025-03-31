Centrobill Delivers More Sales. More Profit By Launching Its New MAX Suite

The Card Updater prevents declines by predicting expiration patterns and alerting merchants to update saved card data before auto-renewals occur.

Rebill Optimizer uses optimal times, frequencies, and number of retry attempts to minimize failed transactions and avoid bank penalties.

These new tools, along with Centrobill's core features, are engineered with proprietary algorithms trained on industry-specific historical data, offering its partners dynamic workflows based on predictive forecasting.

"The Centrobill MAX is more than just payment tools-it's a comprehensive strategy for growth," says Chris Tisdall, Chief Sales Officer at Centrobill. "Merchants can expect up to 30% more revenue and a 10% reduction in fees, with no upfront costs."

Thanks to its launch of MAX Suite, 2025 has gotten off to a strong start for Centrobill. However, the company's R&D teams aren't stopping there. Tisdall promises the next few years will see the rollout of more advanced payment features as Centrobill strives to become the "Revenue Hub for Merchants."

Centrobill is a forward-thinking payment gateway and PSP that specializes in delivering customized solutions for high-risk industries, including adult entertainment, gambling, gaming, Forex, and software. With a global presence and a relentless commitment to innovation, Centrobill empowers businesses to thrive in an ever-evolving payments landscape. Our suite of cutting-edge payment solutions is designed to enhance the growth and security of our clients, positioning them for success in their respective industries.

