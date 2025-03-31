Applovin Corporation (APP) Investors Who Lost Money Have Opportunity To Lead Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that investors with losses related to AppLovin Corporation ("AppLovin" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: APP ) have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit.

IF YOU ARE AN INVESTOR WHO SUFFERED A LOSS IN APPLOVIN CORPORATION (APP), CLICK HERE BEFORE MAY 5, 2025 (THE LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE) TO PARTICIPATE IN THE ONGOING SECURITIES FRAUD LAWSUIT.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed alleges that, between May 10, 2023 and February 25, 2025, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that AppLovin's app segment relied on the systematic exploitation of fraudulent advertising practices including 'clickjacking' and 'click spoofing'; (2) that AppLovin's advertising and e-commerce program relied on intercepting and appropriating advertising attribution credit; (3) that AppLovin employed a backdoor installation scheme to force unwanted apps on customers; (4) that as a result of the foregoing, AppLovin's revenue was falsely inflated; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us.

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz,

Email us at: [email protected]

Call us at: 310-914-5007

Visit our website at:

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter/FRC_LAW .

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

SOURCE The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, Los Angeles

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED