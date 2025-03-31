DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Is Investigating Claims On Behalf Of ALN Medical Management And Parent Company Health Prime International Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

NEWTOWN, Pa., March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action law firm, is investigating claims regarding data privacy violations at ALN Medical Management and its parent company, Health Prime International (“ALN”). ALN learned of suspicious activity on its network in November 2024. To join this case, go HERE .

About ALN Medical Management and Its Parent Company Health Prime International

ALN, a healthcare services provider based in Nebraska, was acquired by Health Prime International. Founded in 2000, ALN specializes in providing operational support to healthcare organizations. As part of Health Prime, ALN now assists with revenue cycle management for over 800 clients and 6,000 physicians.

What happened?

In March 2024, ALN identified suspicious activity on its network involving certain systems hosted by a third-party service provider. They promptly initiated an investigation and discovered that sensitive personal information within the third-party-hosted environment may have been compromised between March 18 and March 24, 2024.

What type of information was stolen?

The personal information in the compromised files may have included:



Names

Social Security Numbers

Driver's License Numbers

Government-Issued ID Number

Financial Information

Medical Information Health Insurance Information



How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification concerning ALN, you should take precautions to protect against possible misuse of your personal information, including identity theft and fraud, by regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for any suspicious or unauthorized activity.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised by the ALN data breach.

For more information, please contact:

Marc H. Edelson, Esq.

EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP

411 S. State Street, Suite N-300

Newtown, PA 18940

Phone: 844-696-7492 ext. 2

Email: ...

Web:

