Valrico, FL Car Wash & Retail Center To Sell At Bankruptcy-Ordered Auction

Online Auction Includes Income-Producing Property with Undeveloped Commercial Land

- Brandon SeeligTAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A well-located, income-producing car wash and retail center in the Tampa metropolitan area is headed to auction by order of the bankruptcy court. The online auction will take place on April 9, 2025, and the property will be sold subject to court approval.The offering includes a 6,016± square-foot concrete block building situated on a 1.49± acre commercial lot. The eastern 0.5± acres of the property remain undeveloped, presenting value-add potential for future development.Conducted by Tranzon Driggers, the auction presents a unique opportunity to acquire a fully operational car wash business with additional retail income. The sale includes all equipment, business property, and intangible assets associated with the car wash operation, which features a high-efficiency tunnel wash, a detailing bay, five self-service bays, and multiple vacuum stations.Located just one block off busy East Brandon Boulevard (SR-60), with traffic counts of approximately 63,000 vehicles per day, the property offers convenient access and proximity to major national retailers including Publix, Walmart, Home Depot, Lowe's, and more. It is situated in a growing residential community just east of Brandon and about 15 miles from downtown Tampa.Two of the three retail units on site are currently leased to an auto repair shop and a gaming arcade. The third unit is being used as the owner's office, creating additional potential for rental income. The undeveloped portion of the lot further enhances the property's flexibility for future use or expansion.“This is a rare chance to acquire a turnkey car wash and mixed-use asset in a high-traffic Florida corridor,” said Brandon Seelig, Auction Advisor with Tranzon Driggers.“With current income in place and room for future development, it offers multiple paths for the next owner to create value.”AUCTION DETAILS:.Date: April 9, 2025 @ 11:00 AM ET.Location: Online Auction.Buyer's Premium: 10%.Case No.: 8:24-bk-02130-RCT.Note: Buyer is responsible for back taxes totaling approximately $42,655..Please do not disturb tenants.County: Hillsborough | Folio: 086375-0005Broker/Auctioneer: Tranzon Driggers, Lic. Real Estate Broker. Jon K. Barber, FL Auction Lic# AU4586 & AB3145For more information or to register to bid, visit Tranzon or contact Brandon Seelig, Auction Advisor, at 352-895-6168.

