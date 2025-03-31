Public Works Partners Launches New Service To Strengthen And Sustain Strategic Partnerships

NEW YORK, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Public Works Partners is proud to announce the launch of its Partnership Development & Management service, a new offering designed to help nonprofits and government agencies build, manage, and sustain high-impact partnerships that expand capacity and address community needs.

Effective collaboration is essential for organizations looking to enhance their reach, optimize resources, and deliver high-quality services. However, developing and maintaining strategic partnerships requires thoughtful planning, facilitation, and ongoing management. Public Works Partners now offers expert guidance through every stage of the partnership lifecycle, helping organizations move from concept to execution and long-term sustainability.

"We believe in the power of cross-sector collaboration and know that well-structured partnerships are key to driving meaningful, lasting change in communities," said Celeste Frye, CEO and Co-Founder of Public Works Partners . "Clients come to us for this service because we've seen firsthand how strong partnerships can unlock new possibilities for organizations-and more importantly, for the communities they serve. As a mission-driven firm, we empower our clients to build collaborative networks that are grounded in equity, purpose, and lasting impact."

"We're fortunate to work with an incredible range of organizations that provide vital services to their communities-and who recognize that creating lasting impact often means working in partnership," said Allison Quigney, Principal of Organizational Health at Public Works Partners . "It's truly inspiring to see collaborations across nonprofits, government, and the private sector driving positive change. At the same time, building and sustaining those partnerships takes real effort, especially when everyone's already stretched thin. I'm proud to have supported partnerships in laying a strong foundation for success, and I'm excited to expand this work through our new Partnership Development & Management service."

"Public Works Partners brings a deep understanding of New York City's workforce ecosystem and a unique ability to build cross-sector partnerships that drive real impact," said Gregory J. Morris, CEO of the New York City Employment and Training Coalition . "Their data-driven, community-informed approach to partnership development has helped create stronger, more coordinated systems of service. They're a trusted, go-to partner for any organization looking to scale its mission through meaningful collaboration."

A Comprehensive Approach to Partnership Development

Public Works Partners' Partnership Development & Management service takes a structured and community-driven approach to ensure that partnerships are aligned with organizational goals and local needs. The service includes:



Partnership Strategy & Needs Assessment – Identifying service gaps, defining goals, and mapping opportunities for collaboration.

Stakeholder Engagement & Outreach – Connecting organizations with aligned partners and facilitating early-stage discussions.

Governance & Agreements – Developing clear Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs), partnership agreements, and governance structures to ensure accountability and shared success. Implementation & Sustainability Planning – Providing facilitation, monitoring, and evaluation tools to track partnership progress and long-term impact.

Proven Success in Multi-Stakeholder Collaboration

Public Works Partners has a strong track record of facilitating multi-stakeholder collaborations that drive measurable outcomes, including establishing a partnership framework between a New York City agency and local service providers and supporting neighborhood-based coalitions working to advance economic and workforce development initiatives. By leveraging deep expertise in community engagement, strategic planning, and performance evaluation, Public Works Partners ensures that each partnership is structured for long-term success.

About Public Works Partners

Public Works Partners is a WBE/DBE-certified planning and consulting firm dedicated to helping mission-driven organizations maximize their impact. Our team specializes in stakeholder engagement, organizational strategy, and capacity building-helping clients design and implement programs that improve services, expand resources, and drive equitable community outcomes.

To learn more about our Partnership Development & Management service and how Public Works Partners can support your organization, visit:

Media Contact:

Moe Magali

Public Works Partners

347-619-2892 Ext 703

[email protected]

SOURCE Public Works Partners LLC

